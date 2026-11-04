Funko Launches ACOTAR Bitty POP! Books Line as Top New Customer Driver

Funko unveils A Court of Thorns and Roses collectibles, driving new DTC sales with unique book-first merchandise ahead of any screen adaptation.

Funko is expanding its collectible portfolio with the launch of new Bitty POP! Books sets based on Sarah J Maas' popular 'A Court of Thorns and Roses' series. The release highlights the franchise as the number one license for first-time customer purchases on the company's direct-to-consumer site since its debut in September.

Launch Details and Product Features

The new collection marks the debut of Funko's Bitty POP! Books line, which pairs miniature-scale figures with detailed, book-inspired packaging. The initial two sets feature characters from 'A Court of Thorns and Roses' and its sequel 'A Court of Mist and Fury'. These releases were created in close collaboration with Maas' licensing agency, IMG Licensing.

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The 'A Court of Thorns and Roses' set includes a Bitty POP! Town Spring Court Manor along with figures of Feyre in her Solstice outfit, Rhysand with Wings, Tamlin, and Lucien. Each item is packaged in a book-themed collectible box that contains a Prythian-shaped figural bookmark.

The accompanying 'A Court of Mist and Fury' set features a Moonstone Palace structure and includes figures of Cassian, Azriel, Morrigan, and Amren. Like its counterpart, this set is housed in specialized packaging designed to appeal to collectors of the literary franchise.

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Marketing Success and Demographics

Simon, a company representative, noted that the 'A Court of Thorns and Roses' line has been the primary driver for new fans on the direct-to-consumer platform. The product strategy has successfully attracted a predominantly female audience, with three out of four customers purchasing from this specific line being women.

This marketing success is notable because it occurred before any film or television adaptation was announced. Historically, Funko and other manufacturers wait for screen deals to produce merchandise for book series. Harry Potter merchandise, for example, did not become widespread until the Warner Bros. films were released.

Creative Process and Fan Engagement

Maas has allowed Funko to design stylized versions of characters that exist only in her imagination. The teams at Funko have engaged in extensive design rounds to ensure the products respect the source material. Simon stated that the creative process involved long conversations about character details, including controversial design choices.

One such design choice is the 'Under the Mountain' look for the protagonist Feyre Archeron. Simon indicated that such design debates are common across all fandoms and are part of the excitement surrounding these products. The company treats the merchandise creation as a collaborative effort with the author's team.

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Future Releases and Timeline

The current 'A Court of Thorns and Roses' series consists of six books. The seventh title, 'A Court of Fractured Melody', is scheduled for release in January 2027. Simon confirmed that Funko plans to unveil products for both the sixth and seventh books as part of their ongoing strategy.

The company has built a reputation for confidentiality when working on entertainment properties. Simon emphasized that they have internal systems in place to maintain secrecy regarding future designs. The company typically works with studios years in advance of product launches.

In other holiday programming news, QVC+ is launching a 'Merry Everything' variety series for its holiday TV lineup. The series features Jennie Garth, John Legend, and Lori Loughlin. This programming aims to lead the network's seasonal content offerings during the holiday period.

The success of the 'ACOTAR' collectibles demonstrates the growing market for book-first merchandise. Funko's willingness to collaborate directly with authors like Maas allows for unique product designs. This approach has successfully converted new customers into brand loyalists without relying on screen adaptations.