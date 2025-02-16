Fungal Infection Triggers Immune System to Destroy Brain Cells in Fruit Flies

A new study reveals how a fungal infection can manipulate the immune system of fruit flies, leading to brain cell death and neurodegeneration. The fungus exploits the Toll receptors, triggering a dual response that releases both antimicrobial peptides and a molecule called Sarm, which suppresses the immune response and kills brain cells.

A new study has revealed a startling mechanism by which a fungal infection can trigger neurodegeneration in fruit flies. The research demonstrates that the fungus, when introduced to the flies, manipulates their innate immune system to destroy brain cells, ultimately leading to death. The study, conducted by a team at the University of Birmingham, focused on the impact of a fungal infection on the fruit fly's central nervous system.

The scientists found that the fungus is able to penetrate the blood-brain barrier within three days of exposure, reaching the brain's core.Crucially, the fungus exploits the fly's Toll receptors, which are normally responsible for triggering the immune response against pathogens. The fungus triggers two distinct responses from these receptors. The Toll-1 receptor, as expected, releases antimicrobial peptides (AMPs) to attack and kill the invading fungus. However, the fungus also activates Toll-1 to produce another molecule called Sarm, which has a devastating consequence: it suppresses the immune response and induces the death of brain cells.Professor Alicia Hidalgo, a neurogeneticist at the University of Birmingham and the study's corresponding author, explained, 'We have shown a process for how fungi have evolved to trick the immune system to get into the brain. The fungus is detected by the receptor that does a normal process to induce innate immunity, but in the brain this can also trigger an immune-evasion pathway that induces cell death in the host brain instead.' Dr. Deepanshu Singh, who conducted the research during his PhD at the University of Birmingham and is now a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Manchester, added, 'From an evolutionary perspective, these findings highlight the ongoing arms race between hosts and pathogens, where hosts enhance their immune mechanisms while pathogens evolve new strategies to evade immunity.' While the fungus studied primarily infects insect species and not mammals, the researchers emphasize that the underlying mechanisms of immune system manipulation could have broader implications. They suggest that other fungal infections might affect the human brain in similar ways, warranting further investigation into this alarming possibility.





