Family, friends, and community leaders planned to gather Friday to say their final goodbyes to 15-year-old Javits Frimpong, a Bronx student who was fatally shot while walking to school last month.

Family, friends, and community leaders planned to gather Friday to say their final goodbyes to 15-year-old Javits Frimpong, a Bronx student who was fatally shot while walking to school last month.

Frimpong, a 10th grader, was shot in the stomach near Crotona Park on Oct. 29, according to authorities. His funeral was scheduled to begin around 9 a.m. in the Morrisania section of the Bronx. Attorney Ben Crump, the Rev. Al Sharpton, Mayor Eric Adams and other community members and leaders were expected to attend.

Also read San Marcos police step in to help Kyle officers attend fallen colleague’s funeral

Sharpton was set to deliver the eulogy. Frimpong had moved to the United States from Ghana with his father about a year before the shooting. His father said he brought his son to the U.S. so he could continue his education and have greater opportunities.17-year-old has been charged with murder According to a criminal complaint, surveillance video and ballistic evidence link the defendant to the shooting. Detectives are still searching for two other teenagers believed to have been involved.

Advertisement

Police are also investigating whether bullying played a role in the killing. Frimpong's family has said he told them he was being bullied at school. Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below.

If attaching a video or photo,Paramedic responding to deadly accident discovers son is the victim