Funeral Services Held for American Airlines Pilot Killed in DC Crash

A funeral service for Jonathan Campos, the American Airlines pilot killed in the January 29th crash near Washington, D.C., will be held Tuesday in New York City. Campos, a 34-year-old Brooklyn native, will be laid to rest at St. John Cemetery alongside his father.

A funeral service for Jonathan Campos, the American Airlines pilot killed in last month's collision near Washington, D.C., will be held Tuesday in New York City. Campos, 34, was raised in southern Brooklyn and attended John Dewey High School in Gravesend. He was one of two crew members from Brooklyn who perished in the January 29 crash over the Potomac River, along with 60 passengers. His funeral service is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at St. Bernadette's Church in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn.

Family and friends gathered Monday to remember the 34-year-old, who they say knew from a young age that he wanted to become a pilot. He was living out his dreams until the day he died. 'Jonathan was extraordinary, nothing short of extraordinary,' said his longtime friend and former fiancé, Nicole Suissa. 'He took care of his family, he took care of his friends,' added friend Sean Goldberg. 'The world lost a great man.'To honor his life, a water cannon salute took place in Washington, D.C. last Friday night for his final flight home to New York. A cherished item was also returned with his remains -- the NYPD badge that belonged to Campos' father, who died when he was just 9 years old. 'He kept it, he flew with it, flew with it the day of, crashed with it and, thankfully, his mom got it back on Friday,' Suissa said. Campos will be laid to rest at St. John Cemetery alongside his father





CBSNewYork / 🏆 268. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AMERICAN AIRLINES PILOT FATAL CRASH WASHINGTON DC FUNERAL SERVICES

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

American Airlines Expresses Sorrow Over PSA Airlines AccidentAmerican Airlines CEO Robert Isom addressed a serious accident involving an American Eagle flight operated by PSA Airlines near Washington, D.C. The CRJ-700 aircraft, en route from Wichita to Washington Reagan National Airport, reportedly collided with a military aircraft during approach. Isom expressed deep sorrow for the incident and emphasized the airline's focus on supporting passengers, crew members, families, and first responders. He pledged full cooperation with the National Transportation Safety Board's investigation and urged patience for accurate information.

Read more »

American Airlines CEO Addresses Devastating Accident Involving American Eagle FlightAmerican Airlines CEO Robert Isom delivers a statement following a collision between an American Eagle flight and a military aircraft near Washington, D.C.

Read more »

American Airlines Confirms Collision of American Eagle Flight Near Washington, D.C.American Airlines CEO Robert Isom announces a serious accident involving an American Eagle flight operated by PSA Airlines, which collided with a military aircraft near Washington, D.C. The airline expresses deep sorrow and outlines its commitment to supporting passengers, families, and the ongoing investigation.

Read more »

American Airlines CEO Addresses Deadly Crash Involving American Eagle FlightAmerican Airlines CEO Robert Isom released a statement addressing a fatal accident involving an American Eagle flight operated by PSA Airlines near Washington, D.C. The aircraft, en route from Wichita, Kansas, to Washington Reagan National Airport, allegedly collided with a military aircraft on approach. Isom expressed deep sorrow, emphasizing the airline's focus on supporting passengers, crew members, families, and first responders. He confirmed 64 people were on board – four crew members and 60 passengers – and announced the establishment of a special helpline for concerned families and friends.

Read more »

PSA Airlines Jet Collides Mid-Air with Helicopter at Washington National AirportAn FAA statement revealed a PSA Airlines regional jet collided with a Sikorsky helicopter while approaching Reagan Washington National Airport. The incident involved PSA Airlines Flight 5342, operating as American Airlines, which departed from Wichita, Kansas. The flight carried 60 passengers and 4 crew members. PSA Airlines operates over 500 daily flights for American Airlines using a fleet of over 140 dual-class regional aircraft.

Read more »

Father of American Airlines Pilot Blames Helicopter Pilot for Fatal CollisionThe father of Sam Lilley, a pilot on the American Airlines flight that crashed after colliding with an Army helicopter, has pointed to pilot error as the cause, sparking controversy and an ongoing investigation.

Read more »