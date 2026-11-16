Funeral service set for 10-year-old Malayshia Alford

A funeral service for 10-year-old Malayshia Alford will be held at the Compassion Connect Venue in Philly's Cobbs Creek neighborhood on Wednesday.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced an independent investigation into the death of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford, whose foster mother is charged with her murder. Krasner also urged anyone who believes they were a victim of Carprice Williams to come forward.

Alford's murder has shaken the City of Philadelphia and caused many to call for reforms to the city's foster system. Alford's foster mom, Carprice Williams, was charged for her death after officials found the 10-year-old body in the trunk of a car in Lindenwold, New Jersey, on Nov. 4, after she was missing for more than a week.

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Mayor Cherelle Parker said last week that she ordered a review of Philadelphia's foster care system following Alford's murder and signed an executive order establishing a Child Welfare Review Committee .

“This is a crisis of unimaginable proportions. The death of Malayshia Alford has shaken me and our city to its core,” Parker said.

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“The review required by law must take place, but I am requiring the city to do more. We must examine our foster care system thoroughly and independently, identify where it must improve and act to better protect our children. ” The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office also launched an independent investigation into the death of Alford, including whether institutions, policies or laws failed to protect her.

"And to follow that evidence wherever it goes. Including to any function or disfunction within the institutions, within the rules, within the laws that sadly did not completely protect Malayshia Alford," District Attorney Larry Krasner said at a press conference on Thursday, Nov. 12. Mayor Cherelle Parker called the murder of Malayshia Alford a crisis that shook Philadelphia to its core. Now, an independent review will assess and identify gaps in the city's foster care system. NBC10's Shaira Arias has the story.