Hundreds gathered Friday for the funeral of Javits Frimpong, a 15-year-old Ghanaian immigrant shot dead in the Bronx while walking to school. A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested as police continue searching for two others.

Hundreds of mourners filled a Bronx church beyond seating capacity Friday for the funeral of Javits Frimpong, the 15-year-old Ghanaian immigrant who was gunned down while walking to school.

The service came three weeks after the killing and one year and one day after Javits arrived in New York City from Ghana. The teen moved from Ghana with his father, Thomas Frimpong, to pursue the American dream. He hoped to become a doctor after serving in the military. His mother, Doris Adu Gyamfi, wore all black and a stole featuring the Ghana flag and the words Justice for Javits.

Also read Funeral set for 15-year-old Javits Frimpong, fatally shot on way to school

Gyamfi broke down in tears as a speaker read her words to the crowd. How do I accept that the little boy who once held my hand, shared his dreams with me and called me mother will never come home again. What hurts the most is not that you are gone but everything you had yet to become. If love could defeat death, you would still be here.

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My heart had lost its greatest treasure. His father, Thomas Frimpong, also spoke through a speaker, which a family member explained is customary in Ghanaian culture. I never imagined that the very journey that I hoped would open doors to your future would end in such heartbreaking circumstances. I cannot explain the emptiness your departure has created in my life.

I was supposed to celebrate your achievements, not stand by your grave. I would give anything to hear from your voice again, to see your face and to have one more moment with you. Earlier, the father said: I wanted to watch you grow. Into a responsible young man, make your own mark in this world.

I never imagined your journey would end with such heartbreaking circumstances. I was supposed to celebrate your achievements, not stand beside your grave. His mother said: Javits, you were my only child. My only son.

City Officials Attend Funeral Service

My greatest blessing. I imagined the day I would call you doctor. I imagined the beautiful life ahead of you. Mayor Zohran Mamdani and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch sat onstage with the family and public officials from Ghana.

May we honor Javits's memory by tending to one another with the same love that defined him, Mamdani said. He was according to anyone you asked a great son. Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy and took the opportunity to rail against black-on-black hate and ICE aggression.

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A young man, 15 years old, wanting to come here and be something, wanting to be a doctor, Sharpton said. Javits, even though you never went to medical school and became a doctor, we're going to use you to heal a community. Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels attended Friday along with New York Attorney General Letitia James and Rep. Ritchie Torres.

Arrest Made in Teen Shooting

Mayor Mamdani and Rev. Al Sharpton consoled Frimpong's family members before they both spoke. Thierno Halloh, 17, was arrested for the killing, but police have not yet disclosed a motive. Police are still searching for two others.

The slain teen's father previously said his son had been bullied at school, although it is unclear if that was a factor. Javits' family and representatives have claimed throughout that Frimpong had been bullied. Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the family, has said it's too early to say whether Frimpong's school, Dreamyard Prep, was aware of the bullying. The church was filled beyond seating capacity for the service.

Javits had only been living in the Big Apple for exactly one year and one day when he was killed.