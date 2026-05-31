Funding of E. Jean Carroll's Lawsuits Against Trump Under Investigation, Not Carroll Herself, Prosecutors Clarify

A criminal investigation initially reported as targeting E. Jean Carroll is actually focused on the financial networks supporting her lawsuits against Donald Trump, according to the U.S. Attorney in Chicago. the probe examines potential money laundering or obstruction tied to a nonprofit led by Reid Hoffman, a major Democratic donor. This clarification followed media claims that Carroll was under direct scrutiny, drawing criticism from Trump opponents. The investigation stems from Carroll's corrected deposition testimony about outside funding and adds a novel dimenSion to the yearslong legal battle,which includes two defamation trials and a sexual assault suit enabled by a special New York law.

The legal saga involving E. Jean Carroll and former President Donald Trump has taken another twist,this time involving a criminal investigation into the funding of Carroll's lawsuits.

Reports surfaced that Carroll was the target of a criminal probe, but the top prosecutor in northern Illinois quickly clarified that the investigation isn't focused on Carroll herself. Instead, it examines the financial backing of her litigation, specifically ties to a nonprofit linked to LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman. this clarification came after initial media narratives suggested Carroll was under direct scrutiny,sparking backlash from Democrats and Trump critics who accused the DOJ of targeting a prominent accuser.

The U.S. Attorneys Office in Chicago confirmed investigators are looking into "outside circumstances surrounding the perjury allegation against Carroll," with attention on potential money laundering or obstruction related to the nonprofit American Future Republic, which Hoffman presides over. Hoffman, a known liberal megadonor and anti-Trump advocate, has acknowledged supporting Carrolls legal efforts. The investigation emerged from questions about Carroll's deposition testimony where she initially claimed no outside funding, afterwards corrected by her attorNey to acknowledge Hoffman's contributions.

This development adds a new layer to a yearslong controversy that began with Carroll's 2019 allegation of sexual assault by Trump in the 1990s, an event she could not date precisely. Trump denied the claims, calling Carroll "not my type," and while a jury found him liable for defamation in a 2023 trial, it did not conclude he committed rape. The defamation case stemmed from Trump's 2019 statements and was delayed by procedural arguments about presidential immunity.

A second defamation trial concerning Trumps 2022 remarks is pending. The case was enabled by a New York law creating a one-year window for vintage sexual assault suits,a shift critics say was politically motivated. Throughout, Trump's crew has questioned the impartiality of the judge overseeing both cases, and the new funding inquiry underscores the complex interplay of law, politics, and money in high-profile litigation





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E. Jean Carroll Donald Trump Reid Hoffman American Future Republic Funding Investigation Defamation Lawsuit Sexual Assault Allegation U.S. Attorney Chicago Perjury Money Laundering Obstruction Linkedin Co-Founder \Not My Type\ New York Law Jury Verdict Judge Impartiality

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