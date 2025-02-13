Funding Freeze Uncertainty Grips San Francisco Researchers

A temporary block on a funding cap imposed by the Trump administration on NIH research has brought some relief, but San Francisco scientists and medical researchers remain uncertain about the future. The potential long-term effects on global health and the competitiveness for a shrinking pool of funds are major concerns.

San Francisco scientists and medical researchers are grappling with uncertainty about the future of their projects and the potential long-term effects on global health , even after a federal judge temporarily blocked a funding cap imposed by the Trump administration on National Institutes of Health (NIH) research. Dr. Pamela Munster, a researcher at the Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center at UCSF , expressed the collective anxiety, stating, 'I think the hard part is the uncertainty.

I can't tell my researchers whether we can continue, or tell my patients whether their clinical trials are funded.'\A White House budget office memo last month directed federal agencies to freeze all grants, loans, and spending that would contradict executive orders Trump issued on his first day in office. While the budget office later rescinded the memo, two federal judges issued temporary restraining orders blocking the freeze. A federal judge in Rhode Island ruled on Monday that the White House had improperly attempted to cap indirect costs — expenses difficult to assign to a single project, such as staffing and equipment — at 15% for research institutions and medical centers. The federal agency argued this move would save $4 billion annually, estimating the average indirect-cost rate to be between 27% and 28%.\Twenty-two state attorneys general, including California Attorney General Rob Bonta, challenged the cap. 'My fellow attorneys general and I will be closely monitoring to ensure that the Trump Administration follows the court’s order,' Bonta stated Monday. 'Public and private universities in California are doing life-saving research that would otherwise be disrupted.' Billions of dollars are at stake for UCSF, which reported receiving more NIH funding than any other public university for 17 consecutive years. The University of California is also one of The City's largest employers. UCSF has received over $6.8 billion in NIH grants over the last decade, according to an Examiner analysis of more than 85,000 active NIH grant records for California, including nearly $815 million last year alone, supporting work in fields like cancer, cardiovascular health, and HIV.\Munster estimated receiving between $250,000 and $500,000 in annual grants for over 20 years. Amidst the January funding freeze directed by the White House, UC officials wrote to researchers acknowledging the anxiety caused and stating the university system was 'evaluating recent executive orders issued by President Trump and the subsequent agency guidance to understand their potential impact on our communities.' A UCSF senior investigator, who wished to remain anonymous, highlighted the competitive nature of NIH funding, comparing it to being drafted into the NFL. 'Normally only between 10% — and at the most 30% — of grants that are submitted are funded,' he explained, emphasizing the already rigorous process of obtaining these grants.\Dr. Monica Gandhi, an HIV researcher at UCSF and the director of the Center for AIDS Research, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the need for rigorous evaluation because 'we’re asking for taxpayer dollars.' She called writing NIH grants 'the hardest thing I’ve ever done,' illustrating the immense challenges faced by researchers seeking to secure vital funding for their groundbreaking work





sfexaminer / 🏆 236. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NIH Funding Research Trump Administration San Francisco UCSF Uncertainty Global Health Indirect Costs

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

San Francisco’s citywide hiring freeze is neither citywide nor a hiring freezeDepartments that do not draw from San Francisco's general fund are caught up in plans to tackle the city's massive general fund deficit. Why?

Read more »

Ghana's National Cathedral Faces Funding Scrutiny and Potential Public Funding FreezeGhana's National Cathedral, designed by renowned architect David Adjaye, is facing mounting scrutiny over its funding and construction progress. The project has been the subject of debate among Ghanaian politicians, with some calling for an investigation into alleged misuse of public funds. The cathedral's executive director denies claims of a standstill, but the finance minister has stated that public funds will no longer support the project. While some politicians urge its cancellation, others suggest exploring alternative funding options to complete the ambitious project.

Read more »

White House Rescinds Memo Pausing Federal Funding but Funding Freeze RemainsThe White House Office of Management and Budget rescinded a Trump administration memo pausing federal loans, grants, and other financial assistance, but clarified that the funding freeze executive order remains in effect. The initial memo, which sparked widespread confusion, was pulled in response to a federal judge's temporary block on the freeze. The rescinded memo targeted financial assistance related to foreign aid, nongovernmental organizations, diversity and equity initiatives, and the Green New Deal. While the White House insists individual assistance programs like Social Security, Medicare, and food stamps will continue, reports emerged of Medicaid portal outages in multiple states, raising concerns about potential disruptions to healthcare access.

Read more »

San Antonio City Officials Seek Clarity Amidst Trump's Federal Funding FreezeThe City of San Antonio is grappling with the impact of President Trump's suspension of federal funding, which includes a halt on $325 million allocated for various city programs. City officials are working to understand the scope of the freeze and its potential consequences for essential services.

Read more »

Trump's Federal Funding Freeze Sparks Worry in San AntonioA temporary freeze on federal grants and loans ordered by President Trump has city leaders in San Antonio worried about funding cuts to critical services. The White House's order, aimed at reviewing agency programs and funding priorities, has sparked emergency meetings among nonprofits and agencies that rely on federal dollars. While the freeze is not expected to impact direct assistance to individuals, some nonprofits have already reported interruptions in service. City officials are closely monitoring the situation and will keep the public updated on any potential impacts.

Read more »

Funding freeze fiasco: How San Antonio programs use federal dollarsThe sweeping memo caused confusion and concern among cities like San Antonio, whose budgets include big chunks of federal grant funding, to wonder how it could affect them.

Read more »