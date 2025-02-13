Funding Freeze Throws a Wrench in Great Lakes Protection Project

The groundbreaking for a critical project aimed at preventing invasive carp from entering the Great Lakes has been postponed due to a federal funding freeze under the Trump administration. The project, which has been authorized by Congress and funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure law, faces uncertainty as Illinois officials await assurances of federal funding.

The groundbreaking ceremony for a crucial project aimed at protecting the Great Lakes from invasive carp species was abruptly canceled, leaving the environmental advocacy group that championed it for over a decade stunned. The news arrives amidst a series of funding freezes initiated by the new administration of President Donald Trump, raising concerns among Illinois officials about the potential impact on the project.

Proponents argue that the project is vital for safeguarding the Great Lakes ecosystem. Most of the funding for the initial phase of the $1.1 billion project was allocated through former President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure law. However, the current Trump administration's federal funding freeze has state officials apprehensive. In a letter addressed to the US Army Corps of Engineers, the project's lead federal partner, the director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) stated that the state is postponing the property rights closing scheduled for February 11, 2025, for Increment 1 of the project, citing the anticipated lack of federal funding for the Brandon Road Project. The IDNR requested a potential May 2025 closing to allow Illinois to receive written assurances of federal funding. The Alliance for the Great Lakes, a prominent environmental organization that has tirelessly advocated for the project for almost a decade, expressed its disappointment and concern over the sudden delay. Joel Brammeier, the president and CEO of the Alliance, stated, 'This project has been authorized by Congress, and the money has been appropriated for phase one of construction, so it was surprising to see this last-minute delay.' The organization emphasizes the project's importance in preventing invasive carp from entering the Great Lakes, which could have devastating consequences for native fish populations and the boating industry. Meanwhile, Governor JB Pritzker maintains that his administration is withholding funding from the IDNR. In a statement, he asserted that if the federal government fails to fulfill its obligations, Illinois could face unfair liability amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars. Governor Pritzker emphasized the need for certainty and clarity from the Trump administration regarding their commitment to delivering the promised infrastructure funds. He stated, 'Our hands are tied here. At the end of the day, we must do business with partners operating in good faith, and the Trump Administration has yet to show us they are capable of that.' Attorney General Kwame Raoul has joined lawsuits against the Trump administration over the funding freezes, arguing that they violate the law. While judges have blocked the funding freezes, the Trump administration has indicated its intention to continue challenging various expenditures. Despite the canceled ceremony, the Corps reassured that work on Increment 1B of the project will continue uninterrupted.





nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Invasive Species Great Lakes Federal Funding Project Delay Trump Administration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Great Lakes Invasive Species Prevention Project Groundbreaking Postponed Due to Funding ConcernsThe groundbreaking for the Brandon Road Project, a critical initiative to protect the Great Lakes from invasive carp, has been postponed due to concerns over potential funding cuts under the current administration.

Read more »

Trump Administration Funding Freeze Delays Great Lakes Invasive Species ProjectA groundbreaking ceremony for the Brandon Road Project, aimed at preventing invasive carp from entering the Great Lakes, was canceled due to a funding freeze by the Trump administration. The project, authorized by Congress and funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, is crucial for protecting native fish populations and the boating industry. Illinois officials express concern over the potential impact of the funding freeze and are seeking assurances from the federal government before proceeding with the project.

Read more »

Snowy weekend in store for Upper Great Lakes, Northeastern USThe National Weather Service says a strong storm will bring moderate to heavy snowfall across parts of the Upper Great Lakes and Northeast this weekend. The storm is expected to produce a swath of 4-8 inches of snow across parts of Minnesota and the Great Lakes on Saturday.

Read more »

Canadian Oil Tariffs Could Trigger Gas Price Surge in Midwest, Rockies, Great LakesEnergy expert Patrick De Haan warns of potential gas price hikes in the Midwest, Rockies, and Great Lakes regions if the U.S. imposes tariffs on Canadian oil as threatened by President Trump. De Haan explains that these regions heavily rely on Canadian crude oil, and finding alternative sources could be difficult, leading to price increases of over $0.20 per gallon. Even the Northeast, dependent on Canadian refineries for products like diesel and jet fuel, could face indirect impacts.

Read more »

White House Rescinds Memo Pausing Federal Funding but Funding Freeze RemainsThe White House Office of Management and Budget rescinded a Trump administration memo pausing federal loans, grants, and other financial assistance, but clarified that the funding freeze executive order remains in effect. The initial memo, which sparked widespread confusion, was pulled in response to a federal judge's temporary block on the freeze. The rescinded memo targeted financial assistance related to foreign aid, nongovernmental organizations, diversity and equity initiatives, and the Green New Deal. While the White House insists individual assistance programs like Social Security, Medicare, and food stamps will continue, reports emerged of Medicaid portal outages in multiple states, raising concerns about potential disruptions to healthcare access.

Read more »

Ghana's National Cathedral Faces Funding Scrutiny and Potential Public Funding FreezeGhana's National Cathedral, designed by renowned architect David Adjaye, is facing mounting scrutiny over its funding and construction progress. The project has been the subject of debate among Ghanaian politicians, with some calling for an investigation into alleged misuse of public funds. The cathedral's executive director denies claims of a standstill, but the finance minister has stated that public funds will no longer support the project. While some politicians urge its cancellation, others suggest exploring alternative funding options to complete the ambitious project.

Read more »