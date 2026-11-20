Chris Finch heard all the criticism Karl-Anthony Towns constantly received during his tenure with the Timberwolves.

Chris Finch heard all the criticism Towns constantly received during his Timberwolves tenure.

“Particularly when he started his playoff journey,” Finch said before the Knicks’ 102-99 win over the Timberwolves on Thursday night, “how much flak he had gotten. ” Towns returned to Minnesota for the third time since the blockbuster trade with the Knicks two years ago, recording 22 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in the win. It was his first time returning as an NBA champion.

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Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch speaks on the sideline as guard Bones Hyland looks on during a Nov. 16, 2026, in Minneapolis. He is no longer the oft-criticized star many saw as an underperformer and contract albatross. Towns now is playing some of the best basketball of his career after playing a central role in the Knicks’ championship. He has shed a lot of the narratives that plagued him as a pro.

“It was fun to see him at the heart of it, too,” Finch said. “Especially as they were kind of tweaking their offense going along and all of his skills came to the surface through that. ” Towns called it “bittersweet” returning as a champion, having wanted to deliver a title to the organization with which he spent his first nine years.

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Karl-Anthony Towns shoots over center Rudy Gobert during the Knicks’ 102-99 win over the Timberwolves on Nov. 19, 2026, in Minneapolis.

“I still have so much love for this place,” Towns said. “It doesn’t go away. I think it’s actually grown as I’ve been away. I think that even for me and my dad, we were just driving around the city and just going to places.

We went to eat at a spot we love to go here. It always hits home. This is the last place that I got to play basketball with my mom. I got to see the kids be young before now.

Jolani, my niece, who was in my Rookie of the Year photo actually in here, she was a baby, and now she’s in high school. It’s a different part of life, but it’s a part of life that I really enjoy. ” “The thing that saved us was winning the 50-50 ballgame,” Brown said.

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“We were 13-for-14 in that area, and that was huge for us because we had trouble scoring in the fourth. ”