Fuming Trump, 79, Fires Off Ominous Late-Night Election Post

The president’s message is veering into darker territory.

Donald Trump posted a worrying warning about the California elections while spewing unsubstantiated claims that the results will be illegitimate. , that Democrats are rigging the Los Angeles mayoral and California gubernatorial primaries, while suggesting there would be “great trouble and consternation” if the Republican candidates lose.

The menacing threat from Trump arrived as Democrat Nithya Raman overtook MAGA reality TV star Spencer Pratt after several days of counting mail-in ballots in the Los Angeles mayoral primary, and is now projected to advance to the runoff. Los Angeles incumbent Mayor Karen Bass has already advanced to the runoff in the all-party primary.at 11:02 p.m. ET.

“Two great Republican Candidates are being cheated, and so is America, which if the Dumocrats are able to fulfill their mission, great trouble and consternation will follow. Watch this ‘Election’ closely!!! ”of the vote counted, former Biden-era Health Secretary Xavier Becerra has advanced, while Republican former TV host Steve Hilton and billionaire Democratic climate activist Tom Steyer are battling it out for the second spot in November’s election.

Just as he did in the months ahead of the 2020 election, Trump has been laying the groundwork to wrongly suggest theDonald Trump was accused of inciting the Jan.6 attack at the Capitol after spending months falsely claiming the 2020 Election results would be rigged against him. California has a long history of vote counting continuing for days beyond Election Day because of the high number of late-arriving mail and drop-off ballots.

Historically, Democratic voters cast many more ballots by mail than Republican voters, who tend to vote on Election Day.

“The Mayoral election in Los Angeles is being stolen from Spencer Pratt in real time! Where is the DOJ? ” far-right influencer Laura Loomer wrote in one of several X posts attempting to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the results.host Kristen Welker for proof of those unsubstantiated claims, Trump said: “All I have to do is look. ”is crooked, and so is ABC and CBS and CNN.

One-sided crooked networks. Let’s call it quits, because I’ve had enough,” Trump raged. “Thank you, darling. Have a good time. ”





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