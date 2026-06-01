Fulton County battles DOJ subpoena for election worker information in grand jury probe

Fulton County, Georgia, is contesting a federal grand jury subpoena that seeks personal details of 2020 election administrators. The unsealed docket reveals a high-stakes legal fight over the DOJ's investigation into the countys election handling,with ofFicials arguing the subpoena threatens privacy and is overly broad.

A newly unsealed court docket has revealed a significant legal battle between Fulton County , Georgia, and the U.S. department of Justice over a federal grand jury subpoena.

The DOJ is seeking the identities, home addresses, phone numbers,email addresses, and other personal information of individuals who assisted in administering the 2020 election in the county. This dispute is a central part of the Trump administration's heightened scrutiny of Fulton County's election handling, a topic that has remained intensely political since former President Donald Trump left office.

Fulton County officials are fiercely resisting the subpoena, arguing it is overly broad and poses a direct threat to the privacy and safety of election workers. The county's Board of Commissioners Chairman, Robb Pitts, confirmed that officials filed a motion to quash the subpoena on May 4. The case was initially kept under seal, but the county afterwards petitioned to make the proceedings public, a request that was joined by several media organizations.

U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II, a Trump appointee, has ordered that the subpoena not be enforced while the court considers the county's motion. A hearing was held on May 19. Representing the government's position, Representative Dan Bishop (R-NC), who is too a lawyer,filed a 22-page legal brief urging the court to reject Fulton County's challenge and to enforce the subpoena.

Bishop argued that the county is improperly asking the judge to prematurely speculate about whether any future charges might be barred by statutes of limitations before investigators have completed their work. He wrote that such an evaluation would circumvent the grand jury's chief function as an investigative body. federal grand jury subpoenas are a powerful tool for the DOJ and typically receive substantial deference from courts; to quash one, a party faces a significant legal burden, needing to show the request is unreasonable or oppressive.

The judges order to unseal the docket doesn't resolve the core dispute but instead allows public and media access to filings as the litigation proceeds. chairman Pitts stated, As the public can now see, Fulton County is fighting and will always fight to protect the rights of our election officials, election workers,and voters. This conflict is one of the most high-profile legal disputes stemming from the DOJ's broader investigation into the 2020 election in Georgia.

It is separate from, but related to, a previous search warrant execution in which FBI agents seized more than 600 boxes of election-related records from the Fulton County Elections Hub and Operations Center. During the May 19 hearing,a prosecutor working with the grand jury told the judge that the DOJ intends to interview local election workers who participated in the 2020 election process once it obtains the information from the contested subpoena.

So far, the county has been unsuccessful in its separate efforts to regain the ballot materials seized by the FBI in January. for now, the government's subpoena for additional records related to election officials remains on hold as the court deliberate on Fulton County's request to block its enforcement. The county has occupied a central role in election-related controversies since 2020.

Trump and his allies have persistently claimed that election irregularities affected the outcome in Georgia,while state and local election officials have consistently rejected those allegations as baseless. This legal battle underscores the ongoing tension between federal investigative powers and local concerns about privacy and the politicization of election administration.

The unsealing provides a rare glimpse into the inner workings of a grand jury investigation that has drawn fierce criticism from county leaders and election integrity advocates who fear the probe is intended to intimidate future election workers. the outcome of this subpoena battle could set a precedent for how far the federal goveRnment can go in compelling information from local election officials in the context of a politically charged investigation





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Fulton County DOJ Grand Jury Subpoena 2020 Election Election Workers Privacy Dan Bishop William Ray

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