Fulshear city leaders approved a helmet requirement for e-bike and e-scooter riders Tuesday night as officials continue weighing broader regulations aimed at improving safety.

Fulshear city leaders approved a helmet requirement for e-bike and e-scooter riders Tuesday night as officials continue weighing broader regulations aimed at improving safety. The Fulshear City Council voted to advance the portion of a proposed ordinance requiring riders to wear helmets.

Other provisions under consideration include penalties for parents if their children violate the rules. City leaders are expected to continue discussing the remaining sections of the proposed ordinance during a town hall meeting Wednesday. Restaurant customer shot and killed; suspect not in custody, HPD says The effort comes as communities across the Houston area grapple with safety concerns involving e-bikes and e-scooters, particularly among younger riders.

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