Full timeline of Mitch McConnell health issues as senator hospitalized

An in-depth look at Senator Mitch McConnell's recent health concerns, including his most recent hospitalization.

Former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is receiving"excellent care" during his most recent hospitalization, the latest in a series of health concerns. McConnell, 84, whose seventh and final term ends in January, was admitted to a hospital on Sunday, staffers said, although no additional details were provided about his condition or prognosis.

"Senator McConnell was admitted to the hospital this morning," spokesperson David Popp said in a statement. "He is receiving excellent care. ", has endured a series of medical incidents in recent years, including multiple falls and unexplained episodes during which he appeared to freeze while speaking with reporters in 2023. Here's a closer look at his recent health history:In February, McConnell spent roughly eight days in the hospital for"flu-like symptoms," according to staffers, who added that his outlook was positive.

He returned to the Senate after missing at least two sessions. McConnell fell while walking through the U.S. Capitol ahead of a Senate vote on October 16, 2025. He collapsed to the floor as two volunteers from an environmental advocacy group approached him to ask a question about Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions. McConnell got to his feet with the help of staffers.

McConnell sprained his wrist after falling while walking out of a GOP luncheon in Washington on December 10, 2024. He had been exiting his weekly party lunch when he tripped. He also suffered a cut on his face but soon resumed his Senate schedule. McConnell, then, 81, struggled to speak during a press conference on August 30, 2023, marking the second time in weeks he required assistance from staffers.

The lawmaker froze for about 30 seconds at a lectern in Kentucky, but a member of his staff intervened. Unable to Speak McConnell suffered a similar episode on July 26, 2023, in Washington, where he froze while speaking to reporters and stared ahead for roughly 20 seconds before being escorted away by aides. He soon returned but dismissed questions that the incident had been linked to a concussion earlier in the year.

McConnell tripped and fell while disembarking from a plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on July 14, 2023. He had also been using a wheelchair as a precaution at crowded airports. McConnell tripped and fell at a Washington hotel on March 8, 2023, leaving with him a concussion and a fractured rib that kept him away from the Senate for six weeks. McConnell fractured his shoulder after falling on an outdoor patio at his Kentucky home in August 2019. The incident required surgery and several weeks of recovery in Louisville.





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