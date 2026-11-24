This astrological forecast outlines the impacts of the Full Moon in Gemini aligned with Uranus, highlighting accident-prone conditions and the end of a nine-year cycle. It provides specific guidance for various signs, including warnings about financial losses, explosive arguments, and the need to let go of the past, while advising caution in personal and professional interactions.

Avoid shopping and important decisions from 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time After that, the Moon leaves TAURUS, becoming a Full Moon in GEMINI. You want to improve the conditions of others. You’re creative, artistic, tolerant and independent. Take inventory of your life because it’s time to let go of people, places and things from the past that held you back.

Do some internal and external housecleaning. It’s the end of a nine-year cycle. Pay attention to everything you say and do today because this is an accident-prone day. It’s a Full Moon day; plus, the Moon is also lined up with wild, unpredictable Uranus.

Also read November 24 2026 Full Supermoon in Gemini Revelation Guide

Anything can happen. Explosive arguments are likely. Tread carefully! Tonight: Be aware.

Today the Full Moon is taking place in your Money House and it is lined up with unpredictable Uranus, which could create a situation where you have loss, theft or damage to your possessions. Double-check everything to do with financial arrangements. Protect what you own. Tonight: Be alert.

Today is the only Full Moon all year in your sign; furthermore, this Full Moon is lined up with wild, wacky Uranus. It’s an unpredictable day for you. It’s also an accident-prone day! Situations might come to a head.

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Disputes might suddenly become explosive. Go gently. Keep your eyes open. Tonight: Stay in charge.

Keep your cool at work today. You might be tempted to lose your temper or overstep your boundaries. Don’t do anything that will make you have regrets later. It’s not worth it.

Tonight: Seek privacy. You might find yourself at odds with a friend or a member of a group today.

This could relate to your kids, the arts, sports or anything to do with the entertainment world. You’re bold in your communications now because fiery Mars has got you revved up.

Therefore, be careful. Watch your step. Tonight: Patience with friends. This is the classic day for difficulties if dealing with authority figures, especially parents, bosses or the police.

Do not test anyone! Explosive arguments are likely. Be smart. Keep your head down and your powder dry.

Tonight: Stay calm. Arguments about politics, religion, racial issues – you name it – could happen today. People are restless because of the energy of the Full Moon; plus, Uranus in the picture will trigger problems and surprises with travel, higher education, medicine and the law. Easy does it.

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Tonight: Avoid controversy. Double-check banking details and arrangements with inheritances, insurance matters, taxes, debt and financial issues related to shared property. Something can go wrong today. Arguments are likely.

Stay chill. Tonight: Check your finances. This is the classic day for arguments with spouses, close friends and partners because the Full Moon is opposite your sign lined up with wild, wacky Uranus. People are unpredictable.

It’s an accident-prone day. Everyone is on edge. Be aware and be kind. Tonight: Listen and cooperate.

Interruptions to your work routine are likely today. Staff shortages, power outages, broken equipment and arguments with people you deal with will be par for the course. Give yourself extra time so you have wiggle room to deal with the unexpected. Tonight: Work.

Parents should be extra vigilant because this is an accident-prone day for your kids. Actually, it’s an accident-prone day for sports, the arts and anything to do with the entertainment world. Social plans might suddenly change. Keep your eyes open.

Tonight: Socialize. Your home routine will be interrupted today due to surprise company, equipment breakdowns, power outages and problems with small appliances – could be anything. Whatever happens could trigger arguments with family members, especially parents. You don’t need this.

Go slowly and be patient and tolerant with everyone. Tonight: Relax. Share this: