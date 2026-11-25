The 2026 show will feature three new breeds, the Teddy Roosevelt Terrier, Basset Fauve De Bretagne and the Russian Tsvetnaya Bolonka.

The 25th National Dog Show on Nov. 26 will feature 2,107 dogs that represent 208 breeds, the most entries since 2017. The National Dog Show is hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

It was founded in 1879 and has been held annually since 1933. The number of breeds has increased by 58 in 25 years.

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“A serious hunter, easily adaptable to different types of game and terrain. It is also an excellent companion dog, cheerful, intelligent and eager to please. ”“Sweet, loving and eager to please, the Bolonka is a small companion dog that is friendly, clever and intensely loyal to its family. ” Only purebred dogs registered with the American Kennel Club, which sanctions the event, can compete.

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There are seven groups: herding, hound, non-sporting, sporting, terrier, toy and working. HOUND THE NATIONAL DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA -- 2021 -- Pictured: Italian Greyhound -- THE NATIONAL DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA -- Pictured: 2025 National Dog Show Toy Group Winner, Shih Tzu named “Comet” -- The National Dog Show is hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania.