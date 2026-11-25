Full House cast members including Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin reveal the stark differences in residual payments between traditional TV and modern streaming platforms, highlighting financial struggles in the industry.

Full House actresses Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin recently highlighted significant disparities in residual payments between traditional broadcast television and the modern streaming landscape. During a Tuesday, November 24 discussion, the former child stars shared candid insights into how revenue distribution has shifted, with some actors receiving substantial quarterly checks while others encounter nominal amounts.

Contrasting Residual Payment Experiences

Candace Cameron Bure stated that she receives residuals, noting that every check varies in amount. She confirmed that the payments are substantial and arrive on a quarterly basis, allowing her to manage financial obligations such as mortgage or rent. Bure, who is married to Valeri Bure and raises three children, emphasized that she maintains a strong career momentum through a TV revival and numerous Hallmark movies since her acting career began.

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Streaming Revenue and Industry Challenges

Jodie Sweetin offered a contrasting perspective, revealing she received a one-cent check recently. She explained that syndication models no longer apply because content is now distributed via streaming services. Sweetin noted that it is unclear who gets paid in this new system, stating that nobody seems to receive direct compensation for this format. She drives a 2023 used Hyundai Sonata, rents her house, and manages maxed-out credit cards, describing her life as normal but financially unpredictable.

Actress Experiences with Minor Residuals

Andrea Barber, who plays Kimmy Gibbler, shared that she receives several residual checks every week. She noted that some checks are for only two cents, often resulting from old commercials that ran in specific regions or voice-over work. Barber mentioned receiving many checks for small amounts like six or seven dollars, which she views as a bonus from her extensive body of work dating back to her role as Stephanie Tanner from 1987 to 1995.

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Wardrobe Debates and Podcast Discussion

On the How Rude, Tanneritos rewatch podcast, Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin reminisced about behind-the-scenes fashion debates during the original series. The actresses discussed how the wardrobe choices were a topic of conversation at the time. This discussion provided context for their current financial realities, contrasting their past fame with their present-day financial management strategies and residual income structures.

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