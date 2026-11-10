Full Game Preview and Score Prediction for Virginia Tech Men's Basketball vs. Iowa

The Hokies face a significant test after beginning the season with two straight victories.

faces a considerably tougher test than its opening two opponents when it squares off against Iowa in Sioux City, Iowa, tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

The Hokies , fresh off victories over Coppin State and Mercer, have their toughest challenger on deck in the Hawkeyes, who enjoy a pseudo-home advantage. Sioux City is roughly 300 miles away from the University of Iowa. Blacksburg, by comparison, is just over 800 miles away.on KenPom, while Iowa is No. 40. The Hawkeyes played a similar caliber of opponent prior to tonight's contest against the Hokies, winning bouts over Lipscomb and Eastern Illinois .

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Through two games, Virginia Tech guard Ben Hammond leads the nation in steals with 6.0 per game, while his 11.2% steal percentage ranks fourth in the country. Hammond totaled 20 points, eight assists and a career-high seven steals in the Hokies' 88-54 season-opening victory over Coppin State Nov.3 , following it up with a 16-point, four-assist, five-steal outing two days later against Mercer.

After going 4-for-9 from beyond the arc in the opener, Hammond shot 2-for-7 from 3-point land against the Bears. Last year, his .431 shooting percentage from long range ranked 51st nationally, while his .470 mark in ACC play led the conference. Senior forward Amani Hansberry finished with a career-high 23 points against Mercer, going 8-for-11 inside the arc and adding three assists and five rebounds for good measure.

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Junior guard Tyler Johnson, who's played as a third guard/small forward in Virginia Tech's motion-based offense, added eight points and nine rebounds. Through two games, he's averaging 10.5 points and 8.5 rebounds. Per KenPom, he's played 54% of the minutes at small forward and nine of Tech's 10 most frequent lineups include the 6-foot-5 swingman. Virginia Tech's 28.8% turnover rate on defense ranks fifth-bestin the nation, while its 4.1% steal percentage on offense is ninth.

The Hokies are currently sporting a 115.7 offensive rating to a 98.0 defensive rating . Iowa's totals are at 116.0 and 96.7 , respectively. Tech's net rating of +17.68 ranks No. 48 in the nation and seventh in the ACC; the next closest ACC school is North Carolina .

Back to Iowa: Through two games, their scoring contributions have been highly balance with six players averaging seven or more points a game and none averaging more than 11.5. Sophomore guard Ty'Reek Coleman paces the team in that regard, he totaled 13 points, six assists and two steals in Iowa's 91-47 win over Eastern Illinois. The most points scored by a Hawkeye this season was guard Peyton McCollum in that Eastern Illinois game.

The guard was 5-of-9 from the field for 14 points, sinking four of his seven looks from 3-point range. There's also 6-foot-11, 250-pound center Treven Jirak to contend with. The mobile big finished with an eight-point, seven-rebound, eight-assist outing against Eastern Illinois. Iowa is the sort of opponent that could significantly bolster Virginia Tech's NCAA Tournament resume with a win.

Though it's undoubtedly early in the season, the Hawkeyes already appear to be an NCAA Tournament-caliber team. ESPN's NCAA Bracketology currently projects Iowa as a No. 10 seed in the Fort Worth Regional, while Virginia Tech sits at No. 78 — just two spots outside the newly expanded 76-team field.

Last year, Iowa went on a historic run, making the Elite Eight for the first time since 1987 and toppling defending national champions Florida in the second round behind a game-winning 3-pointer from guard Alvaro Folgueiras. Folgueiras has since transferred to Louisville. The Hawkeyes, who wer ethe No. 9 seed in the South Region, defeated Clemson, Florida and Nebraska before falling to Illinois 71-59 in the regional final.

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Though Iowa's roster looks different from the one that made last season's postseason run — in addition to Folgueiras leaving for Louisville, guard Bennett Stirtz was selected 16th in the NBA Draft, while guard-forward Tavion Banks and guard Brendan Hausen graduated — the Hawkeyes still represent a significant step up in competition for Virginia Tech. It's a challenge that Hokies head coach Mike Young acknowledged following his team's win over Mercer.

"We'll get a taste of something our own size," Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young said of Iowa following Tech's win over Mercer. Neither team has faced an opponent of comparable caliber entering this showdown, making it something of a "prove-it" game for both programs as they look to establish their standards for the 2026-27 season.

It's an opportunity for Virginia Tech to make an early statement against a potential NCAA Tournament team, while Iowa will look to validate its own postseason aspirations. With both squads still finding their footing, this matchup should provide a much clearer indication of where each stands. For what it's worth, I think Virginia Tech is well-positioned to claw its way into a competitive contest, and I wouldn't be surprised if the Hokies kept things close deep into the second half.

However, I think Iowa will be able to make more plays down the stretch, handing Virginia Tech its first loss of the campaign. Coverage for Virginia Tech's contest against the Hawkeyes will be on FS1. Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position that he has held since July 2025. Hughes is a junior at Virginia Tech majoring in sports media and analytics.

He also serves as the open-wheel correspondent for the motorsports outlet Steering Wheel Nation, where he has written on Formula 1, the NTT IndyCar Series, the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Hughes has previously authored bylines in 3304 Sports, Virginia Tech's multimedia student journalism outlet.