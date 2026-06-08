Full Circle: The First All‑Black Everest Ascent Premieres at Tribeca

An all‑Black climbing team tackles Mount Everest in a new documentary that debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival, highlighting the peril of the Khumbu Icefall and the legacy of Sherpa tragedy.

Mount Everest , the planet's highest summit, has long stood as a symbol of human ambition and the relentless struggle against the planet's most extreme environments.

This spring, a historic milestone was reached when an all‑Black climbing team set out to conquer the legendary peak, captured on film for a new documentary titled Full Circle: The First All‑Black Everest Ascent. The movie, which debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival, follows the climbers as they navigate the razor‑thin margins between triumph and tragedy, guided by a seasoned Sherpa who warns them that every second counts.

Their path forces them through the infamous Khumbu Icefall, a treacherous maze of towering seracs-massive columns of glacial ice that shift without warning. The film's preview reveals the haunting beauty of the frozen landscape, the cold, otherworldly glow that surrounds the climbers, and the constant dread that any misstep could trigger a catastrophic avalanche.

The danger is not abstract; in 2014 a collapse of seracs unleashed an ice avalanche that claimed the lives of sixteen Sherpas, marking one of the deadliest disasters in Everest's modern history





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Mount Everest Full Circle Documentary All‑Black Climbing Team Tribeca Film Festival Khumbu Icefall

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