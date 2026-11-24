Filmmakers can now preorder the Fujifilm GFX Eterna 55 body-only for 9999 dollars, saving 6500 dollars compared to the full kit which includes monitor and handle.

Filmmakers seeking professional-grade medium format video capabilities will soon have access to the Fujifilm GFX Eterna 55 cinema camera at a significantly reduced entry price. A body-only version of this popular camera has officially appeared for preorder at major retailers, including B&H Photo Video. The new pricing structure allows creators to acquire the core camera system for considerably less money than previously available on the market.

Significant Price Reduction for Camera Body

The Fujifilm GFX Eterna 55 body-only model is now priced at 9,999 dollars for preorder. This represents a steep discount compared to the standard GFX Eterna 55 package, which currently retails for 16,499 dollars. The difference between the two bundles amounts to a savings of 6,500 dollars. This pricing shift offers a more accessible entry point for independent filmmakers and production teams who may already own certain accessories or prefer to source their own peripherals separately.

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Comparison of Camera Packages and Bundles

The standard GFX Eterna 55 kit includes several dedicated accessories that justify the higher price point for some users. This package comes with a custom 5-inch external touchscreen monitor equipped with a mount and hood. Additionally, the kit features a dedicated top handle with customizable controls and AC power cables. Whether this extensive bundle is worth the additional cost will depend on the individual user's specific workflow and existing equipment inventory. The body-only version omits these items, allowing buyers to customize their setup more flexibly.

Expert Analysis on Handle and Monitor Value

YouTube host Dmitry Koshutin has used the GFX Eterna 55 extensively in his professional work. He believes the top handle is arguably the camera's best feature due to its sturdy build and handy controls. Koshutin stated that he would still want that component knowing how well it is built. However, the dedicated top handle is not listed as an optional accessory or available for separate purchase at this time. At least for now, the only way for filmmakers to get it is by buying the standard GFX Eterna 55 kit for 16,499 dollars.

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Alternative Accessories and Market Availability

Koshutin is also a fan of the Eterna's included external monitor, especially for filming fast-paced action. He noted that its proprietary connection works very well. However, he added that third-party monitors using SDI or HDMI can also be strong alternatives. These external options offer larger or brighter displays for different shooting conditions. Koshutin concluded that 10,000 dollars is quite a deal for the body. For filmmakers who already own top handle accessories and a monitor, shaving that extra 6,500 off makes a lot of sense without losing much functionality. The Fujifilm GFX Eterna 55 body-only is available for preorder now at 9,999 dollars. It is also listed on Fujifilm's official website, though it is marked out of stock and not yet available for preorder there. B&H currently lists the body-only GFX Eterna 55 as coming soon. The standard GFX Eterna 55 kit with all the accessories and add-ons remains available for 16,499 dollars and is currently in stock.

Shipping Timeline and Future Options

The preorder orders placed in September are expected to ship by the end of December, per B&H. This timeline allows buyers to plan their production schedules accordingly. Priced at 1,649.95 dollars, it offers GFX Eterna 55 users an alternative way to frame their shots without an external monitor. This accessory provides another layer of customization for those who choose the body-only route. The availability of the body-only option signals a strategic move by retailers to broaden the camera's appeal. It addresses the needs of professionals who require the sensor and core recording features but do not need the manufacturer's proprietary bundle.