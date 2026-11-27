The Harris County Sheriff's Office is searching for Jaelon Henry Mason, 26, who allegedly shot his girlfriend at an East Harris County apartment complex, placed her in her trunk, and fled. Mason has a significant criminal history involving weapons charges and aggravated assault and was recently released from the Texas Department of Corrections. Investigators believe the shooting was domestic violence-related and warn that the victim may have sustained life-threatening injuries.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jaelon Henry Mason , who they say shot a woman at an East Harris County apartment complex, put her in her trunk and drove away on Tuesday night.

Texas Department of Public Safety records show Mason was released from the Texas Department of Corrections in September 2026. Harris County Precinct 3 constable deputies responded to reports of gunfire Tuesday night at an apartment complex in the 12300 block of Tidwell Road. Witnesses reported hearing multiple shots.

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RELATED: Witness reports seeing suspect put victim into trunk of car before fleeing domestic violence-related shooting One witness told deputies they saw Mason put the woman in the trunk of her car and leave, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputies found blood and evidence of gunfire inside the apartment. Investigators say Mason and the woman were in a relationship and believe an argument escalated into the shooting.