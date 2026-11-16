Fugitive in stolen vehicle crashes into car after Taylorsville police pursuit

KUTV CBS 2 provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, notices of events and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for Salt Lake City and nearby towns and communities in the Great Salt Lake area, including Jordan Meadows, Millcreek, Murray, Holladay, Kearns, West Valley City, West Jordan, South...

Taylorsville police pursued a fugitive driving a stolen vehicle before the suspect crashed into another vehicle at a Midvale intersection, police said. Taylorsville police pursued a fugitive driving a stolen vehicle before the suspect crashed into another vehicle at a Midvale intersection, police said.

Police were alerted to the fugitive at 6:47 p.m. Officers found the vehicle shortly afterward and followed it from a distance. Officers deployed tire spikes in Salt Lake City. The suspect vehicle lost a tire while exiting Interstate 15, then ran a red light at 7200 South and State Street in Midvale and struck another vehicle. The fugitive was taken into custody on multiple charges.

Advertisement

Officers also found a stolen gun inside the vehicle, police said. Woman accused of trying to force 13-year-old girl toward her car at Hurricane parkChild's call helps rescuers locate people involved in Cache County UTV crashTwo UHP troopers injured in crash after blocking suspected DUI driver from emergency crews