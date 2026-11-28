Travis Turner, the fugitive football coach who vanished in Southwest Virginia, remains missing a year later as U.S. Marshals and state police search on.

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A $5,000 reward remains active. The search for a star football coach who disappeared amid child abuse allegations continues a year after he fled in the heavily wooded mountains of Southwest Virginia, leaving his belongings behind and his community hunting for answers.

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Travis L. Turner, 46, the former head football coach at Union High School in Big Stone Gap, fled his Appalachia home on Nov. 20, 2025, shortly before state police arrived to question him in a Turner, according to his wife, Leslie Caudill Turner, walked into the woods behind their property with a firearm while police were on the way to his home. Authorities sought to question Turner but had not yet obtained an arrest warrant.