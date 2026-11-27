A federal judge rules Fuerza Regida is free from Rancho Humilde after March 2026, allowing the band to launch the This Is Our Dream Tour across Latin America.

Mexican regional music group Fuerza Regida has officially claimed total creative and commercial independence from their former label, Rancho Humilde, following a decisive federal court ruling issued on Wednesday, November 25. The judgment establishes that the band is no longer bound by personal service contracts and can pursue their career without the previous constraints of their agreements. This legal victory fundamentally shifts the power dynamics within the Música Mexicana industry and directly enables the group to proceed with major international expansion plans immediately.

A federal judge determined that Rancho Humilde could no longer enforce its personal-services contract against the four band members beyond March 9, 2026. The ruling specifically validated the group's claim that their deal was void under California's seven-year statute, which permits musicians to exit personal services contracts after that specific timeframe has elapsed. Judge Vera sided with Fuerza Regida on this critical seven-year statute question, confirming that the limit applied to the full run of their agreements beginning in February 2018.

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The court further noted that signing new agreements along the way did not restart the clock, a legal nuance that Fortuna Regida had to overcome to gain independence. Kenneth D. Freundlich, the attorney representing Fuerza Regida, provided a detailed statement explaining the legal implications of the court's decision to media outlets. Freundlich wrote that the court held the seven-year limit in Section 2855 applies to the entire duration of the band's relationship with Rancho Humilde.

As a result, the band's members have owed Rancho no personal services since March 9, 2026, allowing them to record and perform on their own terms. However, Freundlich also acknowledged that Rancho Humilde will be able to appeal the decision. Additionally, the rest of the lawsuit, including specific claims for breach of contract and allegations that the label tried to sabotage the band's success, remains unresolved pending further legal proceedings.

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Shortly after the legal victory was announced, Fuerza Regida members shared their relief and excitement on social media platforms, signaling their readiness to operate independently. Frontman Jesús Ortiz Paz, known professionally as JOP, posted a message in Spanish stating, I'm free now they've finally taken their foot off the tiger's neck, accompanied by a photo gallery. The group also hinted at their next musical step when an Instagram post about 22 stolen live-performance videos included the hashtag #PisteandoConLaRegidaVol4.

This specific hashtag hinted at the title of the band's upcoming album, suggesting that the legal freedom is directly translating into new artistic output. The announcement of their independence and the teaser for their fourth volume in the Pisteando Con La Regida series comes just one day after the legal victory, marking a definitive break from their previous label constraints. The band is now positioned to leverage its new status to fulfill its promise to show the industry what is possible for Música Mexicana artists.

With the legal hurdles cleared, Fuerza Regida immediately announced the Latin American leg of its This Is Our Dream Tour on Wednesday, November 25. The nine-date trek is promoted by Live Nation and is scheduled to launch on February 11, 2027, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. The tour route is extensive, covering major cultural hubs across the region with additional stops in San Salvador, Managua, Guatemala City, Bogotá, Lima, Santa Cruz, and Santiago.

The tour itinerary continues to expand through early March 2027, with the final scheduled performance taking place on March 3 in Quito, Ecuador. This wrap-up date marks the conclusion of the initial Latin American leg, which serves as a platform for the band to test their new business model and connect with fans in key markets. The success of the This Is Our Dream Tour will likely influence future touring decisions and contract negotiations for the group.

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Fuerza Regida is positioning itself to control its own destiny, from recording new albums to managing large-scale international touring operations without intermediary label interference. The combination of the album release and the extensive tour demonstrates the band's confidence in their ability to draw massive crowds independently. By leveraging their recent legal win, the group is solidifying its empire and demonstrating its capacity for global reach.

This strategic move ensures that Fuerza Regida retains all rights to its future musical projects while capitalizing on its massive fanbase. The band's ability to secure a major promotion deal with Live Nation for the tour underscores the industry's recognition of their star power and commercial viability outside of their former label. The legal clarity provided by Judge Vera's ruling removes any lingering ambiguity about the band's status, allowing them to focus entirely on their artistic and business future.