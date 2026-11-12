Fueling the Fire of Change

Exploring the science and practice of motivational interviewing

Ambivalence can torment. It can also motivate and enable. What determines the face it shows us? We tend to overlook the positive face of ambivalence.

Recognizing it can motivate us to learn how to make ambivalence work for us. We tend to overlook the positive face of ambivalence. Recognizing it can motivate us to learn how to make ambivalence work for us. To be human is to experience ambivalence.

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Understanding why can help us embrace our nature and receive its gifts. We don't need our ambivalence to dissolve to commit to change. The secret lies in being half-sure and whole-hearted. We don't need our ambivalence to dissolve to commit to change.

The secret lies in being half-sure and whole-hearted. Ambivalence can be our nemesis, and motivational interviewing can help us understand and overcome its negative effects. But there's more to ambivalence than just its dark side. Ambivalence can be our nemesis, and motivational interviewing can help us understand and overcome its negative effects.

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But there's more to ambivalence than just its dark side.

"Shouldn’t doctors have free rein not only to raise whatever topic they wish, but also to suggest it needs “fixing”? " a doctor asks. The answer is not what he expects.

"Shouldn’t doctors have free rein not only to raise whatever topic they wish, but also to suggest it needs “fixing”? " a doctor asks. The answer is not what he expects. Why aren't people motivated to make changes that would improve their lives?

Why would they mislead the very people they’re seeking help from? Motivational interviewing can help us understand—and point the way toward more constructive conversations about change. Why aren't people motivated to make changes that would improve their lives? Why would they mislead the very people they’re seeking help from?

Motivational interviewing can help us understand—and point the way toward more constructive conversations about change. After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched. Be a fly on the wall during a sample couples therapy session and witness the slow, deliberate work of changing those patterns for a more enduring love. Self Tests are all about you.

Are you outgoing or introverted? Are you a narcissist? Does perfectionism hold you back? Find out the answers to these questions and more with Psychology Today.