Fueled by the next generation, UAA men’s basketball opens new coaching era with blowout win

The Seawolves fed off the energy provided by thousands of fifth graders in the stands to trounce Evergreen State.

For the second season in a row, the University of Alaska Anchorage men’s basketball team took its home court at the Alaska Airlines Center for the first time against Evergreen State in the middle of the day.

Just like in last year’s home opener, the Seawolves came away with a nearly 30-point victory. But this time around, they did so in front of a packed house Friday afternoon. UAA hosted the annual Slam Dunk for Education game, and the arena was packed with fifth grade students from across the Anchorage School District.

Also read Lawsuit says Google’s AI fueled a 13-year-old girl’s mental health crisis

The young fans made their presence felt from the start and never let up as they powered UAA to a commanding 94-65 win in the first contest of the two-game weekend series.

“I’ve never played in the ring this full before,” senior forward Sylas Williams said. “With all the kids screaming, yelling, singing literally every song they knew, it just gave us good energy for the first game of the season. ” It also marked the Seawolves’ first time taking the court with new head coach Cameron Turner. The former assistant returned to the 49th state to succeed program legend Rusty Osborne, and couldn’t have imagined a better beginning for his tenure.

“It’s electric to be out here with all these fifth graders,” Turner said. “They bring so much youthful energy. So it’s just really fun to be part of this experience for them. They’re gonna remember this because I remember doing something like this when I was their age.

” He started playing basketball competitively in the fifth grade, and he has a daughter in the fifth grade at Aquarian Charter School, whose students were also at the game. Although the final score may suggest that UAA dominated from start to finish, Turner’s team didn’t establish a double-digit lead until just about midway through the first half.

Advertisement

“Our first half was a little slow,” Williams said. “It was kind of hard to find energy at the 11 a.m. game, but luckily these kids were here, and we create our own energy on the bench, just supporting our teammates, hyping our teammates up. So I think we just fought through adversity and just kept creating our own energy.

” The Seawolves were up by 16 points by halftime and never took their foot off the gas, outscoring the Geoducks 51-38 in the second half.

“We got 11 new guys, so we’re trying to figure it out,” Turner said. “We didn’t have an exhibition game against somebody else, and we just had the intersquad , so we couldn’t really simulate some of it. But I’m fine where we’re at. We got a lot of room to grow.

” Williams furnished his first double-double of the season, leading the team with 17 points and 16 rebounds. He also had a pair of assists and a steal.

“He’s a ball of energy,” Turner said. “That’s why he’s conference preseason player of the year. … That’s just how he is every single practice. I’m happy where we’re at.

My goal is to challenge him to get to the next level. ” UAA had four players reach double figures in scoring, with their next top two after Williams hailing from overseas. Guard Mack Keighran, from Australia, finished second with 16 points and guard Karim Elgizawy, from Egypt, was third with 14 points.

“They’re Division I players,” Turner said. “Karim played at Tarleton State, in the . I just had a connection with his coach, and that’s why we got him. … Matt, he’s Australian.

Advertisement

We’ve had a long line of Australians here at the UAA.

" With so many new players in the mix, Williams shared that Turner emphasized the importance of coming together as a team to build chemistry and connect on and off the court. “We did a lot of team bonding like trips just together,” he said. “It’s like a brotherhood. We all love each other.

We all just trust each other too. ” Small gestures can go a long way Immediately following the game, instead of heading back to the locker room and celebrating with each other, Seawolves players took to the stands to sign autographs and take pictures with students as their classes exited the arena.

“It’s just important because all these kids came here they were cheering their hearts out,” Williams said. “This means a lot to them, and it also means a lot to me. So I got to make sure to get as many kids as I can as possible. ” UAA senior guard Luke Johnston attended Kincaid Elementary School with UAA sophomore Marek Hajdukovich.

Not only was their school present for the game, but the two of them recently visited their old stomping grounds ahead of the season opener to speak to current students.

“Growing up in Anchorage, it’s just super special to be able to give back to the community,” Johnston said. “I know I was in the position of a lot of these fifth graders, so showing them they can do great things as well and that we have an awesome university that can provide them experiences. ” Sophomore guard Muhammed Sabally went to Nunaka Valley Elementary School, which closed in 2025.

Still, he was one of the last players to leave the court because he knows what it’s like to look up to a Seawolf who grew up here in town.

“Just being able to give back to the community is always a blessing,” Sabally said. “I was once them, in their shoes, and went to games like this, hoping for an autograph. ” The two teams play again Saturday at 4:15 p.m. at the Alaska Airlines Center.