Fuel Your Brain: The Power of Carb Consciousness

Discover how making mindful choices about carbohydrates can significantly benefit your brain health. Learn to prioritize quality carbs and discover strategies for incorporating them into your diet in a way that supports cognitive function and overall well-being.

You want to give your brain the nutrients it needs to heal, repair tissues, fight toxins and create neurotransmitters so that it can stay young, sharp and energized for as long as possible. It can even out the roller coaster of spikes and drops that create so many cognition-impairing side effects, including lightheadedness, anxiety, fatigue, irritability and a decrease in focus.

So if you do one thing to improve your diet to protect the brain, start raising your carb-consciousness and begin swapping out some of the carb-heavy foods you eat most often for lower-carb alternatives. A healthy amount of carbs to shoot for is around 130 grams per day (about 25% of calories in a 2,000 calorie diet). But not all carbs offer the same health benefits, so the quality of the carbs you eat is much more important than the number. Consider that eating a higher carb fruit like grapes or watermelon after a high-fat, high-protein snack like greek yogurt will reduce how quickly and how much your blood sugar will go up. Eat high-fat, high-protein foods first in your meal and save the higher carb options until later. Aim to snack on low-carb options like cucumbers, bell peppers, cheese, coconut yogurt, pecans or walnuts. Sweets on an empty stomach will raise your blood sugar high and fast, then it will drop. Generally that drop in blood sugar feels bad and makes us act hangry, and over time it leads to\Soup and salad instead of a sandwich and chips for lunch. Berries with a little whipped cream or a few squares of dark chocolate instead of ice cream for dessert. Don't get too hung up on counting every gram of carbohydrates you consume, because it can be stressful and overwhelming (which is the opposite of what we want!). But many times my patients don't realize how many carbs they've been eating. Becoming aware of how many carbohydrates you're eating in a day will help you eat less of them — after all, you can't change a habit you don't know you have. Just this one change would do a ton of good — including bringing down glucose and insulin levels (and therefore reducing inflammation), and upping consumption of the nutrients that support brain health (protein, vitamins and minerals from vegetables and fats)





CNBC / 🏆 12. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CARBOHYDRATES BRAIN HEALTH DIET NUTRITION WELLNESS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Excess Sugar in the Brain May Fuel Alzheimer's Development, Study SuggestsA new study published in Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience links excessive fructose consumption to an overactivation of fructose metabolism in the brain, potentially contributing to the development of Alzheimer's disease. The research suggests that high sugar intake can disrupt brain function and increase the risk of cognitive decline.

Read more »

Bacteria Found Thriving in Fish Brains, Raising Questions About Human MicrobiomeRecent research has provided compelling evidence that bacteria can exist in the brains of healthy vertebrates, specifically fish. This challenges the long-held belief that the brain is protected from outside microbial invasion by the blood-brain barrier. The study, published in Science Advances, found diverse communities of bacteria in the brains of salmon and trout, with some species showing adaptations to survive in brain tissue and cross the blood-brain barrier. While fish physiology differs from humans, this discovery raises intriguing possibilities about the existence of a human brain microbiome and its potential impact on neurobiology.

Read more »

Microplastics and Nanoplastics Found in High Concentrations in Human Brain TissueA new study published in February 2023 reveals the alarming presence of microplastics and nanoplastics in human brain tissue, raising concerns about the potential health implications of these tiny plastic particles. Researchers found significantly higher concentrations of MNPs in brain tissue compared to other organs, challenging the notion that the blood-brain barrier effectively protects the brain from these pollutants. The study also highlights the unexpected shapes and types of plastic found in the brain, suggesting that the long-term effects of microplastic exposure remain largely unknown.

Read more »

Neurogenesis and BDNF: Potential Factors in John Famechon's RecoveryThis article explores the role of neurogenesis and brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) in the recovery of former World Boxing Champion John Famechon after a severe brain injury. It delves into the research on acquired brain injury and the brain's natural healing mechanisms, highlighting the potential of adult neurogenesis and BDNF's role in promoting neuronal connections and plasticity. The article also examines the importance of antioxidants in combating the damaging effects of free radicals and oxidative stress.

Read more »

Multimillion-Dollar Diesel Fuel Scam Uncovered in New JerseyOver two dozen people and four companies have been charged in connection with a multimillion-dollar diesel fuel scam operating across five states. The suspects allegedly used stolen credit card information to purchase tens of thousands of gallons of diesel fuel, which was then resold to unsuspecting trucking companies and fuel providers. Authorities recovered hundreds of cloned cards and traced the fuel to an array of unsuspecting customers, including a seemingly innocuous ice cream truck. The investigation, spearheaded by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office, uncovered a sophisticated scheme involving skimmers, master keys, and shell corporations.

Read more »

Brain Stimulation Restores Sense of Touch to Paralyzed PatientsNew research using electrical brain stimulation has enabled two patients with paralysis to temporarily regain their sense of touch, even feeling textures, edges, and motion. This breakthrough uses implanted electrodes to stimulate specific brain regions, mimicking the sensations of holding objects and controlling a robotic arm.

Read more »