A fuel tanker crash and explosion on Cairo's Ring Road has left 31 dead and 21 wounded. President el-Sisi orders investigation into the deadly highway accident.

At least 31 people were killed and 21 others injured when a fuel tanker crashed and exploded on a major highway in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday. The catastrophic incident occurred above the Ashara Tunnel on the Ring Road, a primary thoroughfare that encircles the Egypt ian capital. This deadly fire has sparked an immediate investigation by Egypt's Public Prosecution to determine the precise circumstances behind the accident.

Tanker Crash Mechanism and Immediate Response

The fuel tanker, which reportedly belonged to a private contractor, was traveling along the Ring Road when a high-voltage cable fell directly in front of the vehicle. This obstacle caused the driver to lose control, leading the tanker to overturn and douse nearby vehicles with petrol. The resulting massive blaze ignited at least 27 vehicles on the highway. Egyptian state-owned media confirmed that the overturned tanker was the primary source of the fuel that fed the destructive fire.

Also read 31 Dead in Fuel Tanker Fire on Cairo Ring Road

The Health Ministry deployed 39 public ambulances to the scene to manage the rescue operations and transport the wounded. Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghafar provided details during televised remarks regarding the severity of the injuries. He reported that four victims remain in critical condition, suffering from burns that cover between 70 and 80 percent of their bodies. The intensity of the heat trapped many victims inside their cars, preventing them from escaping before the flames consumed their vehicles.

Stakeholder Positions and Witness Accounts

President el-Sisi issued a statement through his office directing authorities to provide comprehensive medical treatment for the injured. He instructed officials to ensure all necessary support and care for the families of the victims. The President also mandated that the accident scene be cleared promptly to restore normal traffic flow. Furthermore, he ordered the implementation of measures to ensure citizen safety and prevent similar tragedies in the future.

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Ali Youssef, a witness identified by Reuters, described the harrowing scene to journalists on the ground. He stated that the cars became charred and stuck together due to the intense heat, leaving occupants with no time to exit. Youssef reported seeing at least eight bodies being removed from the burned vehicles. He described the event as a huge fire that destroyed both the vehicles and the people inside, calling it a shocking and tragic scene.

Investigation Procedures and Statistical Context

Authorities are currently collecting DNA samples from the remains of several unidentified victims to establish their identities. The Public Prosecution has formally opened an investigation to examine the causes of the crash and the actions of all parties involved. The accident took place in the Al-Warraq area of Giza province, located west of the Egyptian capital. The specific location on the Ring Road is known for connecting to key highways across Greater Cairo.

International outlets have noted that this incident highlights a broader issue regarding transportation safety in the region. According to official statistical data cited by Reuters, 5,829 people were killed in road accidents in Egypt during 2025. This figure represents a 10.8 percent increase from the 5,260 casualties recorded in 2024. The rising death toll on Egyptian roads underscores the urgent need for improved infrastructure and safety regulations to protect travelers.