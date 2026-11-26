The blaze on Ring Road, a key artery that encircles Egypt's capital, injured at least 25 people and left more than two dozen vehicles charred, authorities said.

Burned cars are seen as firefighters extinguish fires involving a vehicle carrying petroleum products on the Ring Road in Al-Warraq, Egypt, on Nov. 25, 2026.

A crash involving a fuel tanker ignited a massive fire on a major highway surrounding Cairo on Wednesday, killing at least 30 people, Egyptian authorities said. The blaze on Ring Road, a key artery that encircles the Egyptian capital, also injured at least 25 people and left more than two dozen cars and motorcycles charred, the public prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

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The stretch of the highway where the crash occurred was in Al-Warraq, a densely populated neighborhood in Giza, part of the Greater Cairo area, according to the Health Ministry. At the scene, rescue workers were pulling people out of burning cars. An Associated Press video shows firefighters working to put out the fire spreading among the cars. Hundreds of people gathered near the scene in the Warraq district of Imbaba, a Cairo suburb.