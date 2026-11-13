Fuel Prices Surge Driving EV Switches and Diesel Theft in UK

Rising fuel costs are forcing UK motorists to cut driving habits, switch to electric vehicles, and committing fuel crimes as prices hit record highs.

Motorists across the United Kingdom are facing a stark financial reality as fuel prices continue their upward trajectory, fundamentally altering driving habits and fuel consumption patterns. Filling a 70-litre SUV tank with unleaded fuel now costs £15 more than it did two years ago, while refuelling a comparable diesel model has become nearly £40 more expensive.

Rising Fuel Costs Alter Driving Habits

A new survey conducted by DiscoverCars.com involving more than 1,100 drivers reveals that 51 per cent of motorists have actively changed their travel or driving routines to mitigate the rising expense at the pump. Two-fifths of respondents reported avoiding unnecessary car trips, while over two-thirds now compare fuel prices across different local stations before filling up, a behavior not common in previous years.

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Approximately one-third of drivers have adjusted their driving styles to improve efficiency, and a quarter are combining multiple errands into single trips to save on fuel. Thirty per cent of the panel stated they are using their cars less frequently, with 18 per cent walking short distances previously covered by vehicle and 14 per cent utilizing public transport more often.

Accelerated Shift to Electric Vehicles

The AA reports that soaring fuel prices have become the final straw for many drivers, leading to a significant increase in those considering a switch to electric vehicles. The organization's latest EV Readiness Index indicates that 60 out of 100 UK drivers are now contemplating moving to battery-powered cars, up from 47.5 percent just over a year ago.

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AA president Edmund King described this statistical jump as a turning point for the electric car market, noting that high fuel costs are pushing well-heeled supercar owners and everyday commuters alike toward alternative energy sources. This shift is further evidenced by 12 per cent of drivers increasing their bicycle usage for short journeys.

Surge in Diesel Theft and Crime

Rising fuel costs are also linked to a spike in fuel-related crime, with ForecourtEye data showing that diesel bilking incidents have risen faster than petrol thefts since the outbreak of conflict between the US and Iran. Diesel-related incidents increased by 21 per cent in the eight months from March to October compared to the preceding eight months, while petrol incidents rose by only 12 per cent.

The volume of diesel involved in theft and no-means-of-payment incidents grew by 27 per cent, more than three times the 8 per cent rise recorded for petrol. The gross financial value of diesel theft increased by 60 per cent, compared to a 27 per cent rise for petrol, reflecting both higher prices and larger volumes taken during each incident.

Crime Trends and Future Outlook

ForecourtEye managing director Michelle Henchoz noted that the average number of daily fuel crime incidents rose from 164 to 192 during the eight-month period, a 17 per cent increase, while the volume of fuel stolen grew by 21 per cent. Diesel incidents hit their highest point in July, though October price spikes have had minimal impact so far.

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As cold, wet autumn and winter weather approaches, it remains uncertain how many drivers will maintain their new habits of walking, cycling, or using public transport. However, the data clearly indicates that economic pressure is driving immediate behavioral changes and increasing security concerns at fuel stations across the country.