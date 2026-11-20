Oil, gasoline, and diesel prices have fallen since the 2026 midterm elections, spurring perspectives across the political spectrum for the reason behind the declines.'Biggest Drop In 18 Years': Oil pr...

Oil, gasoline, and diesel prices have fallen since the 2026 midterm elections, spurring perspectives across the political spectrum for the reason behind the declines.highlighted analysis from head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, Patrick De Haan, saying that Trump"could have taken steps to lower gas prices much sooner if he had ended the Iran war.

" According to Haan, prices"could have" started"falling far earlier" if he would have"clearly defin an end to the attacks. " Haan alsosaid that the falling prices"raise questions about government intervention, election-year timing, and the hidden costs of tapping America's oil reserves. " Jewell recalled that in September, Trump predicted that oil prices would be"tumbling downward" right after the election.

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Part of the decline, according to Jewell, has a market explanation, but suggested that another aspect pertains to"Trump's 172-million-barrel Strategic Petroleum Reserve exchange program" that has been"running since March" and is"part of a coordinated international response to the Iran conflict.

" The final 40-million-barrel batch was timed by the Trump administration to occur during the election, Jewell asserted. This decision raises a question in Jewell's mind:"When a government controls the schedule of a reserve program delivering downward pressure on fuel prices—and announces the final contract awards five days before an election—how can voters distinguish ordinary administration from political timing?

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" Jewell called this a"lever," and what it reveals"is that one person can lean on the scale and time that distortion to arrive before votes are cast," adding that it doesn't matter"which party is managing the lever. " According to Jewell,"You didn't get cheaper gas this month," but rather"borrowed gas—delivered on a schedule the government controlled, with the bill forwarded to a date that hasn't arrived yet.

"said that the"US elections sparked a rethink on energy risks," explaining that"energy markets spent much of this year pricing in the possibility that conflict in the Middle East could spread and threaten fuel supplies, transport routes and energy security. " However, Maguire said that"The swing in power to the Democrats signals a greater likelihood that Washington will pursue diplomatic engagement and negotiated settlements across multiple geopolitical flashpoints," causing energy trends that"appear to be going into reverse.

"President Donald Trump could have taken steps to lower gas prices much sooner if he had ended the Iran war, according to one prominent fuel industry analyst. Energy markets spent much of this year pricing in the possibility that conflict in the Middle East could spread and threaten fuel supplies, transport routes and energy security. Now that premium appears to be going into reverse. You pulled up to the pump this week and noticed something.

Gas was cheaper. Maybe a dime, maybe fifteen cents. You filled the tank and drove away feeling like things might be turning around. CNN Digital