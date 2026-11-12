UK Car Dealers Slash EV Discounts as Fuel Costs Surge, Making Petrol Cheaper for Many Drivers

Rising petrol and diesel costs accelerate electric vehicle sales, yet new analysis reveals most drivers still pay more monthly for EVs. Explore the true cost comparison.

The United Kingdom automotive market is undergoing a significant financial recalibration in 2026 as rising fuel costs collide with shifting dealer strategies. Petrol prices have surged by approximately 41p per liter compared to February levels, while diesel prices have jumped by roughly 57p per liter. These increases are directly attributed to ongoing geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran, which have disrupted global supply chains and driven up wholesale energy costs. The financial burden on motorists is substantial, adding an estimated 23 pounds to the cost of filling a standard 55-liter family car tank with petrol. Diesel vehicles face an even steeper increase, with filling costs rising by approximately 32 pounds.

This dramatic escalation in fuel expenditure has created an urgent incentive for consumers to reconsider their transportation choices. Registration data confirms a decisive market shift, with new petrol car sales dropping by 4.4 percent between January and October 2026. This represents a decline of 35,600 units compared to the previous year. Diesel sales experienced an even sharper contraction, falling by nearly 8 percent to 83,500 deliveries. In stark contrast, battery electric vehicle sales have skyrocketed by 30 percent, while plug-in hybrid registrations have accelerated by 40 percent. The Association of British Industries latest EV Readiness Index indicates that 60 out of 100 UK drivers are now actively considering switching to electric models.

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Contrary to traditional market expectations, automotive dealers are not increasing discounts on petrol and diesel stock to counter the higher running costs. Instead, average discounts on new petrol cars have slipped from 10.8 percent in February to 10.2 percent in November. Diesel discounts have fallen more sharply, dropping from 9.7 percent to 8.5 percent during the same period. Hybrid vehicle discounts have remained relatively stable at 11.3 percent. Meanwhile, average electric vehicle discounts have narrowed from 13 percent at the start of the year to 11.1 percent currently. This strategic reduction in price incentives reflects a broader industry effort to recover from years of heavy subsidization.

According to the motor industry trade body, these discounts reportedly cost manufacturers approximately 5 billion pounds annually. With EV sales now accounting for a third of all new car registrations last month, manufacturers are leveraging increased consumer appetite to claw back those substantial losses. Having been forced to slash prices for years to make EVs more appealing at a time when Britons were reluctant to switch, it is easy to understand why carmakers are now looking to reclaim some of those sizeable losses. The industry is effectively using its market power to stabilize margins rather than stimulating demand through further price cuts.

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Despite the headline-grabbing fuel price increases, switching to an electric vehicle does not automatically guarantee monthly savings for the average consumer. A comprehensive analysis by Insider Car Deals challenges the assumption that electrification is the immediate financial solution for most households. The experts calculated monthly Personal Contract Purchase payments based on typical discounted prices and manufacturer finance terms. They then added monthly fueling bills based on an annual mileage of 7,000 miles. For combustion engine models, the latest UK average pump prices were used. For electric vehicles, costs were calculated using both a low-cost domestic charging tariff and the higher expense of relying solely on public rapid chargers.

The financial analysis of five popular vehicle models highlighted that only three electric options delivered monthly savings compared to their fossil-fuel counterparts. The electric Ford Puma Gen-E emerged as the clear winner, offering the most significant financial advantage. It costs 113 pounds less per month than the standard petrol Ford Puma, which remains Britain best-selling new car over the past three years. This saving is based on PCP payments and home charging using a domestic tariff. Uniquely, the Ford Puma Gen-E is also the only model where using more expensive public rapid chargers still results in lower monthly costs compared to filling up with petrol, with savings of 25 pounds per month.

For buyers considering a compact family SUV, the electric BMW iX1 proved 82 pounds per month cheaper than the diesel BMW X1 when charged off-peak at home. However, this advantage disappears if the driver relies solely on rapid public chargers, where the electric option becomes 19 pounds more expensive per month. Comparing an Audi Q6 e-tron with a petrol-powered Q5, the combustion-engined model was 58 pounds per month more expensive if the EV owner could charge at home. However, it became 62 pounds per month cheaper if the Q6 driver relied exclusively on public charging.

In the Peugeot e-308 versus petrol 308 comparison, both models worked out at the same monthly cost of 393 pounds when the EV was charged at home. But without a home charger, an e-308 owner would pay almost 100 pounds more per month to go electric. The final example, comparing the Vauxhall Corsa Electric with the petrol Corsa, delivered the biggest saving for the fossil-fuel model. Even when charged off-peak at home, the petrol version is 47 pounds a month cheaper, including PCP payments. That advantage widens to 150 pounds a month if the EV owner depends entirely on more expensive public chargers.

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For motorists who have no intention of going electric and want to secure a healthy discount to offset the soaring cost of filling up, there are still some substantial savings to be had on petrol, diesel and hybrid models. Insider Car Deals mystery-shopped franchised dealers to measure the gap between the discounts retailers initially advertise and the lowest prices they are actually willing to accept. That discount gap currently averages 1,124 pounds across the ten cars below. The biggest saving you can negotiate on a new combustion engine car right now is almost two fifths off the retail price of a Vauxhall Grandland family SUV.

Vauxhall is heavily incentivising petrol Grandland models despite rising fuel costs. PCP interest is steep at 11.9 percent APR, but generous manufacturer deposit contributions and substantial dealer discounts slash thousands from the asking price. Buyers can haggle up to a quarter off the price of a new petrol Peugeot 2008 right now. Peugeot has trimmed some direct support for the 2008, but buyers can still access deposit contributions worth up to 4,450 pounds alongside significant dealer discounts. Big discounts are unusual on Mercedes models, particularly since the brand adopted a direct-sales approach. However, buyers of CLA Coupe petrol versions can currently save up to 7,750 pounds.