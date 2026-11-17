The sports-focused streamer unveiled moves after merging with Walt Disney’s Hulu+ live TV business and under new CEO Alisa Bowen.

Fubo TV widened its fourth quarter loss on higher revenue and got to 5.75 million North American subscribers after merging with Walt Fubo had 6 million North American subscribers in the prior-year fourth quarter.

The overall subscriber base now represents customers forFubo will no longer report total subscribers starting with the current fiscal year and its first quarter. With the reveal of its latest financial results partly on a pro forma basis after closing Disney’s Hulu merger, Fubo ended the fourth quarter with a net loss of $51.8 million, compared to a net loss of $38.8 million in the same period of 2025, and on overall revenue at $1.5 billion, up from a year-earlier $1.48 billion.

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Adjusted EBITDA was $12.3 million, against a year-earlier $4.1 million on a pro forma basis. Jen Affleck Breaks Free: The 'Mormon Wives' Star on Her Divorce and Finding Herself on the 'Orange County' Spinoff During the three months to Sept. 30, Fubo TV saw subscription revenue come to $327 million. That compares to a year-earlier $406.8 million in reported subscription revenue, before Fubo gets set to align with Disney’s fiscal calendar in the first quarter of 2026.

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Advertising revenue edged higher to $119.1 million, against a pro forma advertising revenue of $97.5 million in the prior-year period. With CEO Alisa Bowen now at the helm at Fubo, the company announced the launch of a Disney+ and Hulu bundle for subscribers of Fubo’s pro and elite plans at no additional cost starting this week.

“With profitability as its North Star, the company will focus on two core audiences, Fubo’s passionate sports fans and the highly engaged general entertainment viewers of Hulu + Live TV, and give both more ways to discover the full range of content available to them,” the company said in a statement. Plus Icon