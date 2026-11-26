Former FTX executive Wang Jiye publicly criticizes Netflix series The Altruists for stereotypes and factual errors, citing lack of consultation and misrepresentation of key figures.

Former FTX executive Wang Jiye has issued a public critique of Netflix's limited series The Altruists, challenging its portrayal of her character and the events surrounding the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange. Wang, who served as an executive at FTX and Alameda Research, shared her thoughts on social media after watching the show with former colleagues, expressing disappointment in the accuracy of the narrative.

Inaccurate Portrayal of Characters and Events

Wang Jiye criticized the series for failing to reflect the reality of the workplace and the individuals involved in the FTX saga. She noted that while she and her former coworkers recognized the names of the characters, the details and behaviors depicted were largely fictional. The former executive stated that the show felt disconnected from the actual events that transpired, calling the story inaccurate and lacking in authenticity.

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Wang specifically addressed the portrayal of Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX, describing him in the show as overly expressive. She countered this depiction by stating that Sam was actually one of the least emotionally expressive people she had ever met. Additionally, she challenged the narrative regarding Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda Research, asserting that Caroline was never the one pushing to go all in, as suggested by the series.

Workplace Culture and Production Concerns

Beyond characterizations, Wang pointed out significant discrepancies in how FTX's workplace culture was presented. She emphasized that the company enforced a strict in-person working culture and operated around the clock. Wang questioned the show's depiction of employees having significant free time, noting that such a lifestyle was inconsistent with the reality of running a major crypto exchange during that period.

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Wang also raised concerns about the production process, revealing that the Netflix team did not consult her or other former employees during the development of the series. She expressed frustration that even a single conversation could have prevented inaccuracies, such as the casting of Madison Hu to play her character. Wang noted that Madison Hu, who plays her, wore a Chinese accent that she does not naturally possess, adding to the stereotypical feel of the portrayal.

Industry Reaction and Viewer Recommendations

The critique from Wang Jiye aligns with broader skepticism from other figures in the cryptocurrency industry. Evgeny Gaevoy, the CEO of Wintermute, also commented on the series, stating that it appeared to have done next to zero research. This collective response highlights a sense of disconnect between the dramatized version of events and the experiences of those who lived through them.

Despite the criticisms, Wang offered a perspective on how viewers might engage with the show. She suggested that The Altruists could be enjoyed as a romantic comedy rather than a factual account. She concluded that the series felt like someone else's story with their names attached, indicating that the core narrative did not resonate with the actual experiences of the FTX team.

The release of The Altruists has sparked significant discussion regarding the ethical and creative responsibilities of filmmakers when adapting real-life tragedies. With former executives and industry leaders voicing their dissent, the series stands as a point of contention between artistic interpretation and historical accuracy. The debate underscores the complex nature of storytelling in the wake of high-profile corporate failures and personal losses.

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As viewers continue to watch and analyze The Altruists, the feedback from insiders like Wang Jiye serves as a reminder of the human element behind the headlines. The series aims to bring a major drama to the forefront, yet the lack of consultation and factual alignment has left many questioning its validity. The ongoing conversation about the show's portrayal of FTX and Alameda Research remains a key topic of interest in both entertainment and financial circles.