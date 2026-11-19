A warning for anyone who recently obtained passports or related services. The Federal Trade Commission is suing two companies operated by one man who allegedly pretended to be a part of the U.S. government.

The Federal Trade Commission is suing two companies operated by one man who allegedly pretended to be a part of the U.S. government. The Federal Trade Commission is suing two companies operated by one man who allegedly pretended to be a part of the U.S. government.

First, using paid search ads to lure customers seeking passports, passport-related services, and visa applications and renewals to its websites. Second, making false promises about its passports services, prices, and expedited delivery timelines. Remember, only submit passport applications to post offices, courts, libraries, and other local government offices approved by the U.S. State Department.

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Rare waterspouts over San Francisco Bay possibly fueled by El Niño conditions7OYS's consumer hotline is a free consumer mediation service for those in the San Francisco Bay Area. We assist individuals with consumer-related issues; we cannot assist on cases between businesses, or cases involving family law, criminal matters, landlord/tenant disputes, labor issues, or medical issues.. As a part of our process in assisting you, it is necessary that we contact the company / agency you are writing about.

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