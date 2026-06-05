FSU shooting judge described how he would carry out a mass shooting, transcript shows

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A recently released court transcript is shedding new light on the failed effort to remove the judge overseeing the capital murder case again

Defense attorneys cited the remarks in a failed effort to remove Acting Circuit Judge Lance Neff from the capital murder case against accused FSU shooter Phoenix Ikner.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A recently released court transcript is shedding new light on the failed effort to remove the judge overseeing the capital murder case against accused Florida State University shooter Phoenix Ikner.seeking his disqualification from the case. But the transcript at the center of that challenge reveals detailed remarks Neff made during an unrelated 2025 court hearing about how he would personally carry out a mass shooting based on his military experience.

Ikner is accused of opening fire on FSU's campus in April, killing two people and injuring seven others. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. The defense argued Neff's comments created the appearance that he had already formed opinions about tactical aspects of mass shootings that could become relevant during Ikner's trial. The dispute centers on a hearing held in a separate criminal case last year.

During that proceeding, Neff discussed what he considered a "sophisticated" mass shooting and drew on his military background while explaining his reasoning. He then continued by describing how he would arm himself. The discussion became so detailed that, according to the transcript, a prosecutor participating in the hearing interrupted to express discomfort with the hypothetical scenario being discussed.

Defense attorneys later seized on those remarks, arguing they closely resembled allegations in the Ikner case, which involves accusations that multiple weapons were used during the attack. The motion contended the comments created a reasonable fear that Neff could not remain entirely impartial.

Retired Chief Judge Belvin Perry Jr., who presided over the Casey Anthony murder trial and spent decades on the bench, said the controversy underscores the risks judges face when they move beyond the facts and law during courtroom discussions.

"My rule of thumb has always been judges get into trouble when they start editorializing," Perry said. "And sometimes you can do it safely and sometimes you can't. But it created an issue and it's gonna be an issue that's gonna be ever present in this particular case.

" At the same time, Perry said he does not believe the transcript alone necessarily establishes the type of bias required to legally remove a judge from a case. In his interview with FOX49, Perry noted that Neff's comments were made during a different proceeding and were not explicitly connected to the evidence in the Ikner prosecution. Still, he said the controversy is unlikely to disappear.

Attorneys acknowledged they were obligated to raise the issue now to ensure it remains preserved for review by higher courts if Ikner is ultimately convicted. Former Assistant State Attorney George Dekle, who helped prosecute serial killer Ted Bundy, said that strategy is common in death penalty litigation.

"The defense is gonna find something somewhere, somehow to contest and nine times out of ten it's baloney," Dekle said. Dekle said preserving potential appellate issues is often a major focus in capital cases, where convictions and death sentences face years of scrutiny from state and federal courts.

"When you're dealing with a capital murder case, you have left the realm of routine litigation," Dekle said. "And you have entered an Alice in Wonderland world where the weirdest things can happen. " For now, Neff's ruling means the case will continue under his supervision. But the transcript that prompted the challenge is now part of the court record and could reemerge in future appeals if Ikner is convicted.

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