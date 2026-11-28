The Seminoles' 2026 season ended in yet another disappointment.

Nov 27, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels looks on before the game against the Florida Gators at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Florida State Seminoles' final chance at bowl eligibility ended in a loss to the Florida Gators in their annual Sunshine Showdown. Florida State showed some life under interim head coach Rick Stockstill with consecutive wins at Boston College and Pitt, but last week’s loss to NC State left the Seminoles with little room for error.

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FSU entered Friday with one last chance to end a frustrating regular season on a better note. Standing in the way was Florida, and the Gators looked to leave Tallahassee, Florida, with a third straight win over the Seminoles. The Seminoles ultimately fell 26-10, ending their postseason hopes and marking another loss to a rival.