FSU Football's Starting QB Decision Is Clear Ahead Of Florida Showdown
It doesn't sound like the Seminoles are considering a change.
Nov 21, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels before the game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.
Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectFlorida State brought in former Auburn quarterback Ashton Daniels from the NCAA Transfer Portal in January. Daniels won the starting job shortly after the spring concluded, and has manned the position in each of the Seminoles' first 11 games. Despite a rough performance in the 28-10 loss to North Carolina State in Doak Campbell Stadium, it sounds like Daniels will continue to start on Friday night.
Nov 7, 2026; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels throws a pass against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Interim head coach Rick Stockstill didn't put all of the blame on Daniels' shoulders for the disappointing defeat last weekend.
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