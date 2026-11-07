FSU Football's Final Injury Updates Before Boston College Game

22 combined players will be OUT between the Florida State Seminoles and the Boston College Eagles.

Sep 19, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls reacts after a play against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Only around two hours remain until the Florida State Seminoles and the Boston College Eagles face off in Alumni Stadium. This is a familiar situation for both parties. In 2019, FSU fired Willie Taggart, and its next game was against Boston College with an interim head coach.

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History has repeated itself seven years later, with the Seminoles moving on from Mike Norvell and putting the reins in Rick Stockstill's hands for the final four games. Who Is OUT For Florida State-Boston College? Oct 3, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson warms up before the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Florida State previously ruled out RB Ousmane Kromah, RB Samuel Singleton Jr., WR Duce Robinson, DL Kevin Wynn, DL Deante McCray, LB Blake Nichelson, LB Izayia Williams, LB Daylen Green, LB Noah LaVallee, DB Quindarrius Jones, DB Karson Hobbs, DB Jamari Howard, and K Conor McAneney. Throughout the week, Boston College announced that RB Evan Dickens, RB Sedric Addison, WR Reed Swanson, TE Danny Edgehille, OL Trevon Humphrey, OL Michael Crounse, DL Onye Nwosisi, LB Justin Medlock, and DB Isaiah Farris.

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Final ACC Availability Report For FSU-Boston College Oct 3, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Quintrevion Wisner runs the ball against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe Seminoles listed safety K.J. Kirkland as a game-time decision. Kirkland was unable to play last weekend.

Running back Quintrevion Wisner and defensive lineman Cam Brooks aren't on the report, which means they should be available. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited.

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.