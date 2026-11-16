FSU Football Has a Secret Weapon Nobody Is Talking About

No one else in the country is doing this.

Nov 7, 2026; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Florida State Seminoles kicker Gabe Panikowski runs the ball for a touchdown against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Alumni Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectHowever, the San Diego, California, native has one stat that should put him above the rest among active FBS kickers. Nov 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Florida State Seminoles kicker Gabe Panikowski kicks a second quarter field goal against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium.

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Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Following Florida State's 16-10 win over Pitt, Panikowski is perfect after going three-for-three against the Panthers. He accounted for 10 of Florida State's points in Pittsburgh. ︀︀He's the only qualified active kicker in any NCAA division who has never missed a field goal, and his 26 straight makes are the longest active streak in FBS.

" FSU kicker Gabe Panikowski is now 11-for-11 this season and 26-for-26 in his career after going 3-for-3 at Pitt. He's the only qualified active kicker in any NCAA division who has never missed a field goal, and his 26 straight makes are the longest active streak in FBS. A fifth-year senior who transferred from Oklahoma State went 15-for-15 on field goals at Idaho State in 2024 and won the Fred Mitchell Award as the nation’s top non-FBS kicker.

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Panikowski made all three of his field goals in FSU’s win at Pitt, including a season-longPREREGISTER TO PLAY No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest.

Sep 20, 1997; Clemson, SC, USA; Florida State Seminoles kicker Sebastian Janikowski kicking a field goal against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectFlorida State has won a record four Lou Groza Awards. Sebastian Janikowski won back-to-back awards in 1998 and 1999, followed by Graham Gano in 2008 and Roberto Aguayo in 2013.

More recently, Ryan Fitzgerald went 13-for-13 on field goals in 2024, including five makes from 50 yards or longer. Panikowski is giving the Seminoles a chance to finish the season with a kicker who is perfect for the second time in three seasons.

All three of the aforementioned place kickers have gone on to have success, with Fitzgerald being the latest, after Janikowski was named to the FSU Football Hall of Fame and was named to the College Football Hall of Fame ballot in June 2026. Panikowski could be next in line among special teamers who get their chance in the NFL coming out of FSU.

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The Seminoles are set to face the NC State Wolfpack this Saturday inside Doak Campbell Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET. FSU fans will likely hope their team won't rely on their kicker to win the game, but they'll be relieved to know that one of the best in the country is in Garnet and Gold. Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor.

He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3III