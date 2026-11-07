FSU Football Depth Chart: What Changes Were Made After Firing Mike Norvell?

The two-deep looks slightly different this week with an interim head coach and a new set of play-callers taking the reins.

Oct 3, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels looks to pass in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Florida State Seminoles will play their ninth game of the 2026 season on Saturday afternoon. Florida State is entering the first chapter of a two-game road trip beginning in Chestnut Hill against the Boston College Eagles. A loss would push the Seminoles to the brink of bowl eligibility as Florida State tries to salvage what's left of a third straight disappointing season.

Also read Clemson QB Says FSU Football Used Crowd Noise

Florida State Makes Depth Chart Changes After Firing Mike Norvell Oct 3, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Malachi Marshall warms up before the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectOn offense, junior quarterback Malachi Marshall was removed from the depth chart. It'll be Ashton Daniels and Kevin Sperry holding things down against the Eagles.

The Seminoles also made changes at wide receiver with Duce Robinson out for the season. Jasen Lopez stepped into Robinson's starting role. Fellow freshman Devin Carter slid into Lopez's previous backup role behind Micahi Danzy. On the other side of the ball, freshman defensive lineman Cam Brooks is the primary backup to Darryll Desir at the defensive end spot.

Advertisement

Brooks made his debut last week after tearing his Achilles early in the offseason. Also along the defensive front, Deamontae Diggs was shifted to the interior due to injury. He's listed behind Mandrell Desir at one of the defensive tackle positions. At the other spot, Daniel Lyons is the primary starter with Kevin Wynn sidelined.

No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief.

A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.