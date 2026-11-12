FSU Football at Pittsburgh Panthers: Seminoles Take Another Hit Before Road Trip

Florida State will be short-handed on a short week.

Oct 31, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels ahead of the matchup against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Florida State Seminoles are less than 48 hours away from their final road game of the 2026 season. After snapping their losing streak away from home last weekend, Florida State could begin a new road winning streak on Friday night. The Panthers have been bogged down by injuries, particularly at quarterback.

Also read 3 Things We Learned From Jeff Purinton's First FSU Press Conference

Since star Mason Heintschel went down a few weeks ago, Pittsburgh is only 1-3, with the lone win coming against Georgia Tech. The program fell on the road to Boston College during that stretch. Florida State has actually won its last two trips to Pittsburgh, including a 24-7 victory in 2023 when the Seminoles played without Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman. The team will be shorthanded in this chapter as well.

Florida State is down to its fourth-string running back, missing multiple defensive linemen, and has lost star wide receiver Duce Robinson. With the contest approaching swiftly, there are a few other injuries that the Seminoles are monitoring. Florida State and Pittsburgh released their initial availability reports on Tuesday night. At that time, the two teams ruled out a combined 19 players.

Advertisement

Second ACC Availability Report For FSU-Pittsburgh Sep 7, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles linebacker Caleb LaVallee reacts during the first half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Florida State made a few changes on Wednesday. The Seminoles downgraded defensive lineman Deante McCray and defensive back Jamari Howard from questionable to out.

McCray will miss his second straight game after being injured against Clemson. Check out the full report below. — WR Duce Robinson — LB Izayia Williams