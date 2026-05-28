FSU Football Among Top Choices For Standout Safety Recruit

The Florida State Seminoles are in the final three for a talented defender.

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell walks out of the tunnel before a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images The Florida State Seminoles are making final preparations for an important summer on the recruiting trail. By this time tomorrow, a multitude of recruits will be making their way to Tallahassee for official visits. That will continue through the next couple of weekends as the coaching staff has an opportunity to make an impression on Florida State's top targets.

Three-Star DB Announces Final Three Schools On Wednesday, three-star safety and rising senior Kamarion Johnson announced he was cutting his recruitment down to three. Florida State made the cut alongside Florida and Cincinnati, setting up an interesting regional battle between the Seminoles and Gators as the Bearcats try to pull off a shocker. Johnson will officially visit each of his finalists in June, starting with a trip to Gainesville next weekend.

He'll be in Tallahassee from June 12-14 before wrapping up his slate in Cincinnati. The Seminoles are a relatively recent suitor, extending Johnson a scholarship in April while he was on campus for an unofficial visit. Johnson was previously committed to North Carolina State but has now reopened his recruitment. During his junior season at Clinch County high School, Johnson made plays in all three phases of the game.

He totaled 29 tackles, three tackles for loss, and five interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, on defense. Johnson caught 38 passes for 828 yards and 11 touchdowns on offense. He also had success as a returner, bringing back two punts for scores and a kickoff return for a touchdown.

The 6-foot-0, 185-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 438 overall prospect, the No. 39 S, and the No. 45 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings. Outside of Compton, Florida State's targets at safety include four-star Ta'Shawn Poole, four-star Jernard Albright, four-star Joshua Vilmael, and three-star Jeremiah Proctor. Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 43 in the country.

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.





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