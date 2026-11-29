Florida State will be without one of its best players indefinitely, but it'll get a game to experiment.

Nov 20, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles forward Shon Abaev wearing the turquoise heritage uniform during the first half against the Green Bay Phoenix at Donald L. Tucker Center.

Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect For the first time since January 2022, Florida State is in the top 50 of KenPom after a 6-1 start to the season. Outside of a competitive loss to Florida, the Seminoles haven't really been tested. That'll change shortly, as December will be a tough slate, and it became tougher on Friday when it was announced that Shon Abaev would be out indefinitely after having leg surgery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Abaev was as unpredictable a player as FSU had, they can't reach their ceiling as a team unless they could get Abaev playing his best basketball. He was starting to get more comfortable, but they'll now have to prepare for life without him. They'll get one warm-up game against West Florida on Sunday at 3 p.m. EST in the Pensacola Bay Center before the ACC/SEC Challenge against Tennessee on Tuesday.