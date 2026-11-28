Russian intelligence agents exploit minors in Ukraine to assassinate soldiers using poisoned drinks, with recent cases involving children as young as 14 in Kyiv and Kharkiv.

Ukrainian authorities have uncovered a disturbing campaign by Russian Federal Security Service ( FSB) operatives who are recruiting and paying underage girls to assassinate Ukrainian military personnel. The espionage unit is exploiting vulnerable teenagers, some as young as eleven years old, by offering them financial incentives to lure soldiers into deadly traps involving poisoned beverages. This systematic approach involves Russian agents providing the lethal substances and directing the minors through compromised social media accounts to target servicemen who are on leave or between deployments.

Operational Mechanics of the Trap

The Federal Security Service initiates these operations by acquiring access to the social media profiles of young women, often through promises of easy money on platforms like Telegram. Once the accounts are compromised, the agents use the stolen identities to flirt with and build trust with Ukrainian soldiers over extended periods. The operatives then instruct the girls to arrange physical meetings in rented flats, providing the necessary funds for accommodation and alcohol. Investigators emphasize that the Russian handlers control every stage of the plot, from initial contact to the final act, ensuring the targets are isolated and unsuspecting.

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Recent Assassination in Kyiv

A recent high-profile case illustrates the brutal efficiency of this method, involving the death of a thirty-two-year-old Colombian volunteer fighting in Kyiv. The soldier had been messaging a nineteen-year-old girl from the capital, who was actually being controlled by a Russian handler. After a month of online grooming, the pair met in a rented apartment in the Obolon district. Police allege the girl secretly added a lethal dose of poison to his drink after retrieving it from a nearby park. The victim fell seriously ill and died within an hour, while the girl recorded his final moments on her phone as instructed before fleeing the scene.

Widespread Use of Methadone

Investigations by Ukraine's Security Service and the National Police have revealed that methadone is the preferred agent in these poisoning incidents. Authorities are currently reviewing twenty-one cases of soldier deaths linked to this specific modus operandi. In thirteen of the alleged killings, methadone was identified as the cause of death. The use of this substance allows the killers to maintain a distance from their victims while ensuring rapid incapacitation. Several suspects in these cases are minors, highlighting the FSB's willingness to recruit children for high-risk espionage activities.

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Regional Spread and Arrests

These crimes are not confined to the capital but have spread to other regions including Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, and Cherkasy Oblast. In the Zhytomyr region, police arrested a seventeen-year-old girl from Berdychiv for poisoning a twenty-seven-year-old soldier in June. In another incident in western Ukraine, a fourteen-year-old was accused of administering methadone to a serviceman and strangling him while following live video instructions from her handler. In Kharkiv, two young women were accused of orchestrating a killing where a sixteen-year-old drugged a soldier and suffocated him with a pillow after he lost consciousness.

Legal Consequences and Motivations

The legal repercussions for those caught are severe, with the nineteen-year-old in the Kyiv case facing a possible life sentence for contract murder despite allegedly never receiving the promised £750. Ukrainian National Police chief Ivan Vyhivskyi noted that the motives for these crimes are rarely ideological. Investigations found that most recruited teenagers had no pro-Russian political views and were instead exploited due to their vulnerability and lack of awareness regarding the lethal nature of the tasks assigned to them by foreign intelligence services.