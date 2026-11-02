The Russian Federal Security Service claims Ukrainian agents booby-trapped FPV drone goggles to kill Russian pilots, a charge Kyiv denies as cyber alerts disrupt emergency apps.

The Federal Security Service of the Russia n Federation has officially accused Ukraine of orchestrating a sabotage campaign targeting military equipment destined for the frontlines. According to the intelligence organization, Ukrainian agents allegedly concealed improvised explosive devices inside first-person view drone goggles intended for Russia n pilots serving under Vladimir Putin.

FSB Details Sabotage Allegations

The Federal Security Service stated that its agents thwarted a series of attacks involving booby-trapped gear supplied to the special military operation zone. The agency claims that operatives posing as "pseudo-patriots" arranged for the delivery of these goggles through Russian humanitarian organizations and charity foundations.

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These organizations typically send shortage kit to frontline troops during the ongoing war. The FSB alleges that this cover was used to smuggle the explosive-laden devices into the Russian military supply chain, with the specific intent of killing or maiming remote drone pilots.

Kyiv has not yet issued an official comment regarding these specific accusations. However, the Russian intelligence service provided detailed accounts of how the plot was allegedly discovered and intercepted by security forces on the ground.

Volunteers and Witnesses Report Findings

Several individuals involved in the distribution chain have come forward with conflicting or confirming details regarding the incident. One witness, a volunteer, admitted that some of the questionable goggles had actually reached the frontline, though it remains unknown if any drone pilots were injured.

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"We volunteers don't really know the specifics of this kind of gear," the volunteer stated. "We just received the aid, expressed our thanks, and forwarded it on to the guys." This admission highlights the difficulty in verifying the safety of donated military equipment in a high-intensity conflict zone.

Another individual, who acted as an intermediary, described becoming suspicious after receiving a package. He stated that he agreed to accept the humanitarian aid from an unknown sender but contacted security authorities immediately after opening the package.

A separate female witness reported that an unknown woman identified as Darya offered her the goggles for distribution. Upon collecting the package, officers from the Federal Security Service approached her and informed her that the items contained explosive devices designed to cause harm to her life or the lives of the soldiers to whom she intended to pass them on.

Forensic Evidence and Historical Context

The Federal Security Service announced that explosives experts conducted X-ray tests on the intercepted items. These tests revealed that Ukrainian security services had planted improvised explosives inside the FPV drone goggles, replacing what should have been cooling mechanisms.

Authorities in Russia and Ukraine recently announced that their respective emergency alert mobile applications had been targeted by separate cyberattacks. These digital disruptions occurred around the same time as the sabotage allegations, raising questions about coordinated operations.

The alleged plot bears a striking resemblance to the synchronized explosions of thousands of handheld pagers and hundreds of walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon and Syria on September 17 and 18, 2024. That incident, widely attributed to Israel, resulted in over 1,500 injuries and significant casualties among Hezbollah combatants.

Cyberattacks Target Emergency Alert Systems

While the drone goggles incident remains under investigation, digital infrastructure in both nations faced significant disruptions. Ukrainian emergency alert apps received false warnings of imminent nuclear threats, chemical attacks, and high radiation levels.

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One message written in Russian stated: "Hi! There will be a nuclear threat across Ukraine. Do not worry, the Oreshnik is incoming," referencing a Russian intermediate-range ballistic missile. These messages contained spelling and grammatical errors and were written in a mix of Russian and Ukrainian.

A Russian Telegram channel claimed that a hacking group known as Hitcore was responsible for the breach of the Ukrainian system. This claim could not be independently verified, and no definitive affiliations or motivations for the purported hackers were immediately clear.

Ukraine's state-run Center for Countering Disinformation reported the breach and urged residents to monitor other emergency channels on social media. The organization advised users to rely on physical air raid alerts while the digital infrastructure was being restored and to avoid clicking on links in suspicious notifications.

Yurii Ihnat, a spokesman for Ukraine's air force command, emphasized that the cyberattack had no impact on Ukraine's security and defense operations. He noted that the emergency alert app is separate from military command systems and is primarily used by civilians to seek safety during daily Russian missile and drone strikes.

Ukrainian officials confirmed that their service, which residents rely on for safety updates, was back up and running after being suspended due to the attack. Meanwhile, Russian authorities stated on Monday that hackers had sent fake emergency alerts after gaining access to the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry's mobile app.

Efforts were ongoing to restore the functionality of the Russian app. The dual incidents of alleged physical sabotage and cyber interference highlight the multifaceted nature of modern hybrid warfare, where traditional intelligence operations intersect with digital warfare and information campaigns.

As investigations into the booby-trapped goggles continue, the Federal Security Service maintains that the plot was designed to eliminate key personnel within the Russian drone pilot corps. The lack of immediate confirmation from Kyiv leaves the situation in a state of informational ambiguity, characteristic of the broader conflict.