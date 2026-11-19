The Houston Fire Department is reminding residents about the dangers of improperly frying turkeys and sharing safety tips to prevent fires and injuries this Thanksgiving.

Deep-frying a turkey might deliver a crispy, juicy Thanksgiving dinner, but improperly using a turkey fryer can lead to serious burns, dangerous fires and extensive property damage.

Thanksgiving is already the leading day of the year for home cooking fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association . The organization estimates U.S. fire departments responded to 1,139 home cooking fires on Thanksgiving Day in 2024, a 321% increase over the daily average. While those figures include all types of home cooking fires, safety officials warn that turkey fryers present particular dangers because they involve large amounts of extremely hot oil. Leaving Houston for Thanksgiving?

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Here are the worst times to hit the road The Houston Fire Department is reminding residents about several common mistakes that can lead to dangerous fires, including frying frozen turkeys, overfilling fryers and overheating cooking oil. Here’s what can go wrong and how to reduce the risks. Why can a frozen turkey cause a fire? One of the most dangerous mistakes is lowering a frozen or partially frozen turkey into hot cooking oil.

When ice comes into contact with the oil, it rapidly turns into steam, causing hot oil to bubble, splatter and potentially overflow. If that oil reaches the fryer’s open flame, it can ignite and cause a fire. The U.S. Fire Administration advises cooks to completely thaw their turkey and make sure no frost remains before frying. HFD also emphasizes that the turkey should be completely dry before being lowered into the fryer.

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Too much oil can also cause a fire Even a completely thawed turkey can create a dangerous situation if the fryer contains too much oil. Lowering the bird into an overfilled pot can force hot oil over the sides, potentially spilling onto the burner and igniting. Free Thanksgiving meals, turkeys and more: Where to find giveaways across Houston in 2026 To determine the appropriate amount of oil, the USFA recommends testing the water level before cooking.

Place the turkey in the unheated pot, add enough water to establish the appropriate fill level without approaching the rim, then remove the turkey and measure the water. The pot and turkey must be completely dried before adding oil and beginning the cooking process. Always follow the fryer’s manufacturer instructions and maximum fill limits. Where should you set up a turkey fryer?

HFD advises residents to use turkey fryers outdoors on a stable, level surface away from buildings and combustible materials. Turkey fryers should never be operated inside a home, garage, covered porch or other enclosed or combustible structure. The USFA recommends keeping fryers at least 10 feet away from the home and clear of roof overhangs. Children and pets should also remain away from the cooking area, and the fryer should never be moved while in use.

Don’t let the oil get too hot Cooking oil can ignite if it becomes overheated, even without a spill. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recommends monitoring oil temperature closely and turning off the burner immediately if the oil begins to smoke. Simple ways to save on energy costs on Thanksgiving HFD also reminds residents never to leave a turkey fryer unattended. A fryer equipped with thermostat controls can help prevent overheating.

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If the fryer does not have a thermostat, the USFA recommends using a thermometer attached to the side of the pot. What should you do if a turkey fryer catches fire? If a turkey fryer catches fire, never attempt to extinguish the flames with water. Water can cause burning oil to spread, making the fire significantly worse.

HFD specifically warns residents against using water to extinguish a grease fire. The CPSC advises calling 911 immediately if a fryer catches fire. Do not attempt to move the fryer or carry a burning pot of oil. Move away from the fire and keep others at a safe distance.

Is there a safer way to fry a turkey? The NFPA strongly discourages using turkey fryers that require large amounts of cooking oil because of the potential for serious burns and fires. Instead, the organization recommends considering an oil-free fryer or purchasing a prepared fried turkey from a grocery store or restaurant. For those who choose to use a traditional oil fryer, following the manufacturer’s instructions and federal fire safety recommendations can reduce the risk of an accident.

Additional safety information is available from the U.S. Fire Administration and the National Fire Protection Association .