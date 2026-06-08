Frustration grows in Irondequoit as landslide threat persists two months later

Two months after a landslide behind Carlsam Drive homes in Irondequoit, neighbors say erosion is worsening, help is stalled, and $250K stabilization quotes loom. One family evacuated, another fears they’re next.

A landslide behind two homes on Carlsam Drive in Irondequoit is pictured on Sunday, June 7, 2026. Irondequoit, N.Y. — More than two months after a massive landslide developed behind two homes on Carlsam Drive in Irondequoit, neighbors say they are still waiting for help as erosion continues and uncertainty grows.

The land behind two homes on Carlsam Drive shifted on April 1 following severe weather. 13WHAM's Natalie Calzetoni observed a noticeable difference in the land on Sunday, since her last visit to the site in April. Concerned homeowners, such as David Stafford, told 13WHAM they have noticed more erosion and are still seeking assistance.

The Rin family had to evacuate their home, and Stafford, along with his pregnant wife, Tessa, continues to wonder whether they will be next as they wait for any updates.

"We're really frustrated because there's been basically no progress whatsoever," Stafford said. "We came back home after a whole bunch of rain a week and a half ago, and we had lost a little bit more of a corner of the back of our yard there. Actually, the fence that went over the edge ended up catching all of the dirt that fell over the edge, so we can see exactly how much fell down.

" Stafford said he has already paid $10,000 to have some trees removed from his backyard. He said the quotes he has received from engineering firms to stabilize the land are about $250,000.

"So at the quotes that we've gotten, there's absolutely no way we'd ever be able to afford to do the work," Stafford said. "So, either the houses are a total loss, or we get some assistance in stabilizing the properties. " Stafford also said the creek below needs to be cleaned by the proper jurisdiction before any work can be done. Officials have previously told 13WHAM they are working to identify resources to help stabilize the bank.

Assemblymember Sarah Clark’s office stated in late April that it was waiting to hear back from the governor’s office to determine what options, if any, are available. For Stafford, the situation has also changed what he and his wife expected from their home as they prepare for a new baby.

"We bought this house because it was a nice property and had a nice decent size backyard, and wanted to have a family here and now that my wife is due in October... We basically don't have a place for a child to play, and that was kind of the biggest upset of this whole thing," Stafford said.13WHAM checked back in with the state, town, the Monroe County Soil and Water Conservation District, and Sarah Clark’s office for updates and is awaiting responses.

Elderly Irondequoit couple died in a Sunday morning house fire that began in a bedroom. Crews arrived within 10 minutes; multiple departments responded. Cause under investigation; neighbors cite health issues. Monroe County Sheriff's Office searching for missing Perinton man Fairport, N.Y.

— The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. A 20-year-old college student who disappeared during a family vacation in Japan has was found dead after an intensive search, his family announced.





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