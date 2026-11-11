Frumpy Mom: Here’s yet another rant about people who talk at concerts

I recently went to see a band I’d never heard of, just because I wanted to check out the new outdoor amphitheater next to the Queen Mary in Long Beach.

Mayor Rex Richardson speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Long Beach Amphitheater on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, near the Queen Mary in Long Beach.

amphitheater When my friend and I got there, we discovered there were two opening acts, which was fine. I liked both of them. I especially liked seeing Grammy-winning country and folk singer-songwriter, who’s been described as “one of music’s living legends. ” He’s now 71, which is one year older than me.

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So, an old man. I knew his name but I wasn’t really familiar with his work. Yet I instantly fell under his magic spell as he stood performing and telling stories on the stage, alone with his guitar. My enjoyment was hampered, however, by the cute young 20-something blond woman sitting behind me, who kept prattling nonstop to her date.

I kept turning around and glaring at her, but she still didn’t get the memo so kept on babbling in my ear, to the point that I often couldn’t really hear what Steve Earle was saying. Finally, I turned around and asked her, “Is the concert music disturbing your conversation? ” She just looked at me, unable to appreciate my quick, rapier-like sarcasm.

So, to simply things, I asked her, “Why did you come to the concert if you didn’t want to listen to the music? ” This is always what mystifies me in these situations. I mean, you could prattle about nothing for free pretty much anywhere. You don’t have to buy a ticket.

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I was once trying to listen to Johnny Cash when the two lawyers next to me were shouting at each other about a new lawnmower. Usually, people shouting at each other in concerts are drunk. But this charming young person seemed sober as a judge.. ” She didn’t care.

She complained to her boyfriend that I was being rude, which is what rude people“I guess it’s a generation thing,” she said, looking critically at my cane and wrinkled, well, everything. After this, I snapped and said something really rude myself, which involved a curse word my editor won’t let me repeat. At that point, my friend Barb, who’s kind and mellow and easily embarrassed, grabbed me and told me to calm down. So I did.

But I couldn’t help pondering the question: If you don’t like the music at a concert, does that then entitle you to talk over it and ruin the experience for everyone else, who might actually be enjoying it? Apparently, this young woman thought that was firmly within her Constitutional rights under the 28th amendment, which allows pretty young blondes to do whatever they want.

Of course, there’s no need for that to be built into the Constitution, since it’s been common law since time immemorial. Anyway, she briefly shut up, as I had requested, long enough for me to enjoy the rest of Steve Earle’s set. And then when thecame out — the band she’d been waiting for — they played too loudly for her to talk over. Thank heavens.

Turnpike Troubadours’ John Fullbright performs on the Palomino Stage during the Stagecoach Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Sunday, April 30, 2023. I’d been guessing I’d like this band from Oklahoma when I bought the tickets, and I was right. I like most live music, and they were energetic and in tune. The thing that still mystifies me, though, is why the stands were full of young people.

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Many were wearing cowboy hats, making me wish I’d worn mine, so I could see their allegiance to country music. But this band plays what I’d consider really old-fashioned country music. Like, they didn’t play any songs about girls washing their trucks in wet t-shirts and cutoffs or how country girls should shake it for them. I’m as old as dirt, so I can remember when country songs were heartfelt anthems about cheatin’ hearts, train whistles and mothers who tried.

And the songs we heard that night seemed more true and faithful to this genre than most of what’s played these days on country radio, to which I can no longer bear to listen. So, how on earth did all these young people discover this band and this music? It certainly wasn’t on country radio. If you know, tell me.

, alhough it’s a pain in the rear to get there. For reasons that aren’t clear to me, but probably involve the Coastal Commission, this is only a “temporary” venue and the real one will be built someday, likely after I’m dead..

If you’ve ever tried to go to the ocean in any other state — only to find it impossible to reach because of overdevelopment and no public access — you’ll get down on your knees and thank your favorite diety for an agency that protects our access to enjoy our beautiful coastline, and limit developments that would impede on that or cause environmental harm. That’s it. My soapbox is done for the day.

And if you’re at a concert and someone keeps talking and annoying you, do me a personal favor and tell them to shut up. They clearly don’t know how to behave when they get off their couch. Want to write to me? I’m at mfisher@scng.com.

I especially like it when you find grammatical errors or send me diet tips.