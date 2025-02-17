Fruit Flies Jam Rival's Love Songs With Wing Flicks

Male fruit flies don't just sing to attract mates; they also use sound-cancelling wing flicks to disrupt rivals' songs, according to new research. This discovery sheds light on how the fruit fly brain balances cooperation and competition, and challenges the long-held assumption that females make all the mating decisions.

Male fruit flies don't just serenade their potential mates with songs; they also employ a clever strategy of sound-cancelling wing flicks to outmaneuver rivals in the battle for a female partner. This groundbreaking research sheds light on how the fruit fly brain navigates the delicate balance between cooperation and competition in social interactions.

It also suggests that mating decisions in flies are heavily influenced by male-to-male interactions, just as much as by female preference, challenging previous assumptions based on studies of individual male-female pairings. 'It turns out that mating success isn't solely determined by a male fly's singing prowess,' explains Vanessa Ruta, head of the Laboratory of Neurophysiology and Behavior. 'It's also about their ability to seamlessly weave courtship and aggression, gaining a competitive edge over other males in the process.' Previous studies observing fruit fly mating typically involved a single male and a single female, providing insights into how a male's song influences female receptivity. However, Ruta and her team suspected this model didn't fully capture the complexity of courtship dynamics in the wild. 'In natural environments, flies choose mates amidst a bustling social landscape,' Ruta notes. 'Numerous flies congregate on food sources, and many males compete for a single female. Past lab experiments haven't adequately reflected this intricate interplay.' Ruta's team, led by former Rockefeller graduate students Tom Hindmarsh Sten and Rufei Li (both now postdoctoral research fellows at Stanford University), designed experiments featuring two male fruit flies vying for one female. Using sophisticated pose-tracking software and computational tools, they meticulously analyzed the complex interactions and feedback loops between these three individuals. Interestingly, the researchers observed that females are less likely to mate with wingless males, who lack the ability to sing. However, when both a wingless male and a winged male were introduced to a female, she sometimes chose the wingless fly, especially when he was close while the winged male sang. This experiment indicated that the mere presence of a song, regardless of its quality, played a significant role in attracting females. 'It revealed that females don't solely base their choice on the most perfect song,' says Li. 'The wingless male can capitalize on the singing winged male's presence, essentially using him as a 'wing man,' while the female remains receptive.'But when two winged males, both capable of singing, competed for a mate, an intriguing phenomenon emerged. When one male started singing near the female, the other male began rapidly flicking his wings, producing a distinct high-frequency buzz, unlike a mating song. Through a combination of studying the female fly's brain activity and observing her behavior during playback of mating songs and wing flick recordings, the researchers discovered that the wing-flick noise interfered with the female's ability to perceive clear courtship songs. While courtship songs activated neurons known to promote mating receptivity, the wing-flick noise triggered opposing neurons that blocked her receptivity. 'These vibrations essentially jam the female fly's auditory system, preventing her from hearing the rival male's song,' explains Hindmarsh Sten.These findings challenge the long-held belief that females solely make mating decisions based on a male's courtship performance. Instead, male flies exhibit a remarkable balance between singing courtship songs to attract females and performing wing flicks to sabotage rivals attempting to sing. Mating success hinges on this ongoing battle between males, with female choice influenced by which male effectively outmaneuvers his competitors.To delve deeper into how males coordinate these behaviors, the researchers recorded neural activity as males sang courtship songs or flicked their wings. They found that neurons associated with courtship were activated when the flies saw a moving object resembling a potential mate. However, specific neurons linked to aggression were triggered when they heard another male's mating song.Overall, this research provides a fascinating glimpse into the intricate social dynamics and neural mechanisms underlying courtship and competition in fruit flies. It suggests that the brain's ability to adapt behavior in different social contexts might be a more widespread phenomenon than previously thought, with implications for understanding human social interactions as well.





